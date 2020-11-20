Bisphenol-A Market Share, Size 2020 Trend Expected to Guide from 2024: Growth Analysis by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Says Research Reports World

Global Bisphenol-A Market 2020 :- report presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers, Production, Revenue, Supply, Consumption, Export, Import, Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers and Bisphenol-A Market Growth Factors Analysis in the market. To strategically profile the key players and systematically analyse their growth strategies and Bisphenol-A Market Share in global regions.

Short Details Bisphenol-A Market Report –

In this report, covers the present scenario (with the base year being 2017) and the growth prospects of global Bisphenol-A market for 2018-2023.Bisphenol A (BPA) is an organic synthetic compound with the chemical formula (CH3)2C(C6H4OH)2 belonging to the group of diphenylmethane derivatives and bisphenols, with two hydroxyphenyl groups. It is a colorless solid that is soluble in organic solvents, but poorly soluble in water. BPA is a starting material for the synthesis of plastics, primarily certain polycarbonates and epoxy resins, as well as some polysulfones and certain niche materials. BPA-based plastic is clear and tough, and is made into a variety of common consumer goods, such as plastic bottles including water bottles, sports equipment, CDs, and DVDs. Epoxy resins containing BPA are used to line water pipes, as coatings on the inside of many food and beverage cans and in making thermal paper such as that used in sales receipts.Bisphenol A is extensively used in the production of polycarbonate plastics. Polycarbonate plastics are widely used in the production of food & beverage containers, impact resistant eye glass lenses, streetlight globes, medical devices, electrical & electronic components, household appliances, automotive parts, telephones, and safety & sports helmets. Besides this, polycarbonate sheets are used in signboards, windows & window protection, roofing structures, walkways, greenhouses, and construction glazing & skylights. The increasing construction activities, and production of automotive; medical devices, tools & equipment; and containers, bottles & canned packaging for food & beverage packaging, around the world, has led to the rise in demand for polycarbonate plastics, which is driving the demand for BPA to produce polycarbonate plastics.It is found that BPA application in the plastics used in food containers, baby toys, water bottles, etc. can cause health hazards to babies, as well as adults. The studies revealed that use of BPA-based products in such products can cause variety of health issues, from prostate cancer & breast cancer to early puberty, decreased fertility, neurological problems, and changes immune system. With all such increasing concerns among the consumers, the demand for BPA free products has started increasing, which is likely to serve as a restraint for the market.Asia-Pacific holds the largest share of the market and is projected to witness highest growth during the forecast period. Growing industrial applications of BPA products, primarily in countries, such as, China, India, and Japan, are expected to drive the Asia-Pacific BPA market. With the increasing investments and rapid growth in the industries, such as food & beverage, electronic devices, etc. and boom in construction activities in the region, the application of bisphenol A is expected to increase in the production of food & beverages containers, polycarbonate sheets and electronic devices, further driving the market demand during the forecast period. Besides this, North America and Europe are expected to register moderate growth, with significant applications of BPA in automotive and wind energy sectors, during the forecast period.Over the next five years, projects that Bisphenol-A will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017.

List Of TOP KEY PLAYERS in Bisphenol-A Market Report are:-

Bayer Material Science

Dow Chemical

LG Chemical

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings

Mitsui Chemicals

Kumho P&B Chemicals

SABIC Innovative Plastics

Samyang Innochem

Teijin

Vinmar International



What Is the scope Of the Bisphenol-A Market Report?

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Bisphenol-A market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions.

What are the product type Covered in Bisphenol-A Market 2020?

Epoxy Resins

Polycarbonates

Unsaturated Polyester Resins

Flame Retardants

Polyacrylate

Polysulfone Resins

Polyetherimide

What are the end users/application Covered in Bisphenol-A Market 2020?

Appliances

Automotives

Consumer

Construction

Electrical and Electronics



What are the key segments in the Bisphenol-A Market?

By product type

By End User/Applications

By Technology

By Regioncovered

Which market dynamics affect the business?

The report provides a detailed evaluation of the Bisphenol-A market Size by highlighting information on different aspects which include drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats and Bisphenol-A market forecast to 2024. This information can help stakeholders to make appropriate decisions before investing

Which Regions are Covered and what are the Bisphenol-A Market Trends in this regions ?

North America(the United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe(Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, and Benelux)

Asia Pacific(China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia, and Australia)

Latin America(Brazil, Argentina, and Colombia)

The Middle East and Africa.

Table of Contents

2019-2024 Global Bisphenol-A Consumption Market Report

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Bisphenol-A Consumption 2014-2024

2.1.2 Bisphenol-A Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Bisphenol-A Segment by Type

2.3 Bisphenol-A Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Bisphenol-A Consumption Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.2 Global Bisphenol-A Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.3 Global Bisphenol-A Sale Price by Type (2014-2019)

2.4 Bisphenol-A Segment by Application

2.5 Bisphenol-A Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Bisphenol-A Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.2 Global Bisphenol-A Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.3 Global Bisphenol-A Sale Price by Application (2014-2019)

3 Global Bisphenol-A by Players

3.1 Global Bisphenol-A Sales Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Bisphenol-A Sales by Players (2017-2019)

3.1.2 Global Bisphenol-A Sales Market Share by Players (2017-2019)

3.2 Global Bisphenol-A Revenue Market Share by Players

3.2.1 Global Bisphenol-A Revenue by Players (2017-2019)

3.2.2 Global Bisphenol-A Revenue Market Share by Players (2017-2019)

3.3 Global Bisphenol-A Sale Price by Players

3.4 Global Bisphenol-A Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types by Players

3.4.1 Global Bisphenol-A Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Players

3.4.2 Players Bisphenol-A Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Bisphenol-A by Regions

4.1 Bisphenol-A by Regions

4.1.1 Global Bisphenol-A Consumption by Regions

4.1.2 Global Bisphenol-A Value by Regions

4.2 Americas Bisphenol-A Consumption Growth

4.3 APAC Bisphenol-A Consumption Growth

4.4 Europe Bisphenol-A Consumption Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Bisphenol-A Consumption Growth

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer

10.1 Sales Channel

10.1.1 Direct Channels

10.1.2 Indirect Channels

10.2 Bisphenol-A Distributors

10.3 Bisphenol-A Customer

11 Global Bisphenol-A Market Forecast

12 Key Players Analysis

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

