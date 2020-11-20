Bio-based Polypropylene (PP) Market : Going To Acquire Bigger Piece Of Market 2026

Bio based polypropylene is a polymer fabricated from natural materials such as corn, vegetable oil, sugar stick, and some different biomass. The properties of bio based polypropylene are like engineered polypropylene. This polymer is utilized in infusion forming, film, materials, and different applications. Bio based propylene are used in various industries such as packaging, medical devices, automobiles, textiles, and pipe systems. Due to good fatigue properties it can withstand for a given number of cycles without breaking, so it is also used in plastic living hinges, such as those on flip-top bottles.

Global Bio based polypropylene market is driving by factors such as increasing demand for lightweight materials in various industries, favourable regulatory system and government. In addition, growing concern for sustainable development, the risk on health associated with the production and use of fossil fuels based polypropylene resulting in the up lifting of the market. Further increasing prices of petroleum-based chemicals due scarcity of crude oil resource has pull polypropylene end-users towards bio based propylene. The depleting crude oil levels are also a reason for increasing demand for bio-based chemicals market. Bio base polypropylene is a cost effective substitute of fossil fuel base polypropylene which also resulting in the shift of buyers to Bio based polypropylene.

On the basis of application, bio based polypropylene market can be segmented into four major segments are injection, films, textile, and others. Among these all, injection application segment accounted for more market share of the bio based polypropylene market. Injection moulding is use in several industries such as aerospace, consumer products, automotive, medical, toys, construction, packaging, and plumbing etc. As the textile industry in developing countries is growing it will definitely contribute in the growth of bio based polypropylene market. On the basis of type the market can be segmented into Introduction sugarcane, beet and corn. Among this sugarcane segment has thee highest market share and it is also anticipated that it will lead the market in the forecast period 2018 -2026.

Europe market is anticipated as the largest market over the forecast period. The region is estimated to increase its consumption for automobiles as a result of the favourable regulations to reduce the vehicular carbon emissions. In countries like Germany, France, and Spain it is expected to increase the demand for automobile which further will lead in boost the growth in the demand for bio based polypropylene market of Europe during the forecast period. North America is anticipated as fastest growing market over the forecast period.

Major contributors of Global Bio-Based Polypropylene Market are Braskem S.A., Biobent Polymers, Trellis Earth Products, Dow Chemicals, Global Bioenergies, , Inc., Japan Polypropylene Corporation, Lyondellbasell Industries, Reliance Industries Limited, Exxonmobil, Ineos and many more. For making the stand in the market these companies are adopting different strategies such as product development, product launch, collaboration and merger etc.

