Industrial Battery Market Poised for Steady Growth in the Future with EnerSys, Exide Industries Limited, General Electric Company, GS Yuasa International and LG Chem

According to the new research report published by The Insight Partners, titled “Industrial Battery Market – Global Analysis and Forecast to 2027″, the global industrial battery market is expected to reach US$ 21,893.5 Mn by 2027, registering a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period 2020-2027.

Industrial batteries are specially designed batteries that can operate under harsh industrial temperatures such as extreme temperatures, more vibrations, and heavy use. Industrial batteries perform batter and are designed to be more powerful. In the present market scenario, the companies are rigorously working towards the development of highly efficient batteries that caters to the varying industrial battery needs. The demand for energy storage systems in the market is also growing. The energy storage systems store energy during the off-peak time and use energy during peak times. Some of the major companies offering energy storage systems include GE Company, Samsung SDI, Exide, LG Chem, and Saft Batteries, among others. The demand for UPS is also growing across the industrial sector owing to the growing focus towards the safe down of the process during a power failure.

The demand for Lithium-based batteries is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period. The adoption of Lithium batteries is expected to grow across various verticals owing to the advantages offered by it, such as low emissions, increased lifecycle, and recyclability. The companies operating in the market are focusing on the development of new products to gain a strong customer base and achieve a significant market share. For instance, in 2020, GS Yuasa Corporation launched SNS-TN series of valve-regulated stationary lead-acid batteries. These batteries are ideal for applications with high discharge frequency as well as for applications requiring the float charge. Also, in 2019 East Penn Manufacturing launched a complete line of both Lead and Lithium material handling battery products for Class I, II, and III operations.

The demand for industrial batteries is expected to grow owing to various factors such as increasing demand for grid-connected solutions, high requirement for Lithium-ion batteries, and increasing focus of the government towards the adoption of clean energy sources and electric vehicles. Based on geography, APAC holds a significant market share and is expected to grow at a high rate owing to the growing industrialization and presence of a strong manufacturing sector in countries such as India, China, and South Korea.

The top companies operating in the field of Industrial batteries include Exide Technologies Inc., Enersys Inc., Saft Groupe S.A., GS Yuasa Corporation, LG Chem, Panasonic Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, East Penn Manufacturing Company, Saft Groupe SA, C&D Technologies, Inc., and General Electric Company among others. Various other companies operating in the market and are coming up with advance industrial battery solutions, which is helping the market for industrial batteries to expand over the years in terms of revenue.

Type Insights

In type segment, Lead-acid batteries captured the largest share in the global industrial battery market. The lead-acid battery has a low-cost and gives high performance, these can be easily recycled, and they are simple to charge. The deployment of lead-acid battery is wide owing to its low cost and long service life. However, the battery would not be suitable for a sustained high load; also, it has a relatively lower volumetric energy density, which makes their deployment slightly unfeasible for energy management applications; hence it is mainly used for power applications. Advancements of this battery are still on the track, which could allow it to become a more feasible option for the energy management.

Application Insights

The industrial battery market, by application, is segmented into telecom & data communication, industrial equipment, uninterruptible power supply (Ups)/Backup, mining, marine, and others. The industrial equipment segment captured dominating share in the global industrial battery market. The growing industry 4.0 trends, such as IoT, Artificial Intelligence (AI), big data analysis, networked communications, cloud computing, and machine learning technologies, marking a substantial change in the way businesses work and how they engage with their customers. Such growing technologies are offering innovative industrial equipment solutions that support the production and delivery of efficient equipment.

