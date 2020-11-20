Big Boom in Wi-Fi Chipset Market 2027

The Wi-Fi Chipset Market report aims to provide an overview of with detailed market segmentation by nature, form, application, distribution channel category and geography. The market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Wi-Fi Chipset market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

A wireless chipset is a system-on-chip (SoC) or a hardware component that enables a device to communicate with another wireless device. The hardware components such as external wireless local area network (WLAN) cards adapters make wide usage of wireless (Wi-Fi) chipset. The Wi-Fi chipset are designed to work with a precise family of microprocessors.

Top Key Players:- Cypress Semiconductor Corporation, ESPRESSIF SYSTEMS (SHANGHAI) CO., LTD., Intel Corporation, MediaTek Inc., NXP Semiconductors, Peraso Technologies, Inc., Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., STMicroelectronics N.V., Texas Instruments Incorporated

The growing demand for high-power electronic products and the increasing integration of Wi-Fi into homes and enterprises are some of the major factors driving the growth of the Wi-Fi chipset market. Moreover, the rising demand for miniaturization and automation is anticipated to boost the growth of the Wi-Fi chipset market.

The report highlights key growth strategies adopted by these players of the Wi-Fi Chipset industry, including details such as financial overview, product/ services offered, notable developments, and SWOT analysis.

The global Wi-Fi chipset market is segmented on the basis of product, IEEE standards, band, MIMO configuration. On the basis of product, the market is segmented as smartphones, tablet, pcs, access point equipment, connected home devices, others. On the basis of IEEE standards, the market is segmented as 802.11ay, 802.11ad, 802.11ax, 802.11ac Wave1, 802.11ac Wave2, 802.11n (SB and DB), 802.11b/g. On the basis of band, the market is segmented as single band, dual band, tri-band. On the basis of MIMO configuration, the market is segmented as SU-MIMO, MU-MIMO.

The report analyzes factors affecting Wi-Fi Chipset market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Wi-Fi Chipset market in these regions.

