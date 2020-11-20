Dental Software Market to Register Steady Growth During 2025

Global Dental Software Market: Snapshot

The world of dentistry continued to move ahead at a massive pace and is witnessing an increasing influx of advanced technologies. From witnessing the use of electric handpieces as replacement for speed belt driven tools to using tiny yet high-precision digital cameras to capture dental impressions to employing laser instead of scalpels, conventional dental practice has moved miles ahead in the present day scenario. Digital technologies are rapidly making inroads in the field of dentistry and soon the 3D technology is projected to transform the field.

For a fully digital workplace to work effectively, the seamless incorporation of all devices, tools, and procedures requires effective software solutions. With rising adoption of digital technologies, especially across developed and certain developing economies, the global dental industry is expected to create massive growth opportunities for the global software industry in the next few years. To seize the promising growth opportunities that the industry has to offer, several software companies across the globe are increasingly foraying into the field of dental software.

With competition already intense owing to the presence of a large number of vendors, the market is witnessing attempts by companies at improving the set of features in their software solutions, more focus on development of solutions with extended connectivity options, flexible multiplatform operations, and radically improved user interfaces. The rising use of the mobile media in a number of functional areas of dentistry is also expected to have a major transformational effect on the overall development of the global dental software market.

Global Dental Software Market: Brief Overview

The world market for dental software is looking to take advantage of the growing adoption of dental practice management software, especially in developed countries such as the U.S. For the major part of the demand, legislations such as the Health Information Technology for Economic and Clinical Health (HITECH) Act have played a pivotal role. Programs such as the Meaningful Use encourage providers to function on a fixed set of standards formulated by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) and adopt technologies such as electronic health record (EHR). Moreover, the switch from desktop to cloud based software systems such as Denticon has boosted the market for enterprise dental practice management software.

Some of the vital categories for the segmentation of the global dental software market are application, component, type, deployment or delivery mode, and end user. A study of the market segmentation allows buyers to peep into the near future and current scenario of the global industry.

The publication offered herewith comes with the feature of customization as per the requirements of the interested parties. Our analysts are seasoned enough to bring you the most appropriate and errorless insights into the global dental software market.

Global Dental Software Market: Trends and Segmentation

According to the delivery mode type of segmentation, the world dental software market could be classified into on-premise, web-based, and cloud-based. With a high security assurance, cheaper price, prompt software updates, large presence of industry players, and limitless storage capacity, the web-based segment is predicted to hold a mammoth share. However, cloud-based delivery mode is foreseen to rise rapidly while riding on the surging response to the inflating patient-centricity trend.

By component, the segmentation could include patient communication, scheduling, and invoice and billing as commanding segments among others. Out of which, scheduling module gained traction with the indispensable features provided for maximizing resources and accurately scheduling dental checkups.

A host of opportunities in the global dental software market is envisioned to birth from the increasing focus on improving oral healthcare and providing quality service to patients. The global aging population demanding oral healthcare services is also laying a solid platform for growth. As per the National Institute on Aging, the population aging 65 years and above is expected to reach 1.5 bn by 2050 in the U.S. itself.

Hospitals and dental clinics are finding it feasible to adopt various dental software with the availability of subscriptions. Plus, they are quite impressed with the level of assistance received with the use of these software.

Global Dental Software Market: Geographical Analysis

With a geriatric population base in millions, the North America market is attributed for a sizable amount of contribution toward the growth of the global dental software market. As there is a substantial number of patients rising from the wide geriatric population base, North America is expected to gain more demand for dental software. Besides this, the complexity of ICD-10 guidelines requires coding assistance, which has increased the adoption of dental practice management software for the uninterrupted operation of revenue cycle.

Europe is anticipated to be poised for an impressive share in the global dental software market on the back of revenue contributions by countries such as Spain, Italy, France, the U.K., and Germany.

Asia Pacific is envisaged to leverage its significant CAGR gains for securing its foothold in the global dental software market. Some of the prominent drivers of the Asia Pacific market could be the fragmented nature of the market and elevating shortage of labor. Moreover, the market is looking to fulfill the demand for better healthcare quality by aggressively adopting healthcare IT solutions. While India and China are still looked upon as emerging avenues, Australia, South Korea, Japan, and Singapore have been at the vanguard of technology adoption.

Global Dental Software Market: Competitive Landscape

Giant players in the global dental software market are taking to acquisitions and mergers for cementing their position in the industry. Henry Schein, for instance, had made an agreement with Dental Cremer S.A. in 2016 to expand into the distribution of supplies and equipment in Brazil. Henry Schein Dental, Dexis, ACE Dental, Denti Max, ABELDent Inc., Sirona Dental Systems, Clear Dent, Carestream Health, Inc., and Open Dental are some of the dominating companies in the global market. The industrial players are looking to stretch their presence in the market by also coming up with different innovative technological solutions.

