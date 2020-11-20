LNG Liquefaction Equipment Market Intelligent Report | Top-Line Vendors, Market Share, Drivers and Trend Forecast 2024

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

Global LNG Liquefaction Equipment Market 2020 advanced analysis by Industry Research gives market share, size, revenue in value and volume. Industry Research also studies market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries.

LNG Liquefaction Equipment Summary:

LNG Liquefaction Equipment consists of a natural gas pretreatment process, a liquefaction process, a storage system, a control system, and a fire protection system. The liquefaction process is its most important component

Scope of the LNG Liquefaction Equipment Report:

LNG Liquefaction Equipment industry has been developing fast due to its high cost performance. The LNG Liquefaction Equipment industry is relatively concentrated. These manufacturers range from large multinational corporations to small privately owned companies compete in this industry. The top five producers account for about 51.24% of the revenue market. Regionally, Asia Pacific is the biggest revenue area, also the leader in the whole LNG Liquefaction Equipment industry.

Asia Pacific occupied 31.41% of the sales market in 2017. It is followed by South America, Middle East and Africa, which respectively account for around 43.33 of the global total industry. Other countries have a small amount of sales.

The worldwide market for LNG Liquefaction Equipment is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 1.8% over the next five years, will reach 620 million US$ in 2024, from 570 million US$ in 2019, according to a new research study.

Major Players playing dynamic role in LNG Liquefaction Equipment Market:

Air Products and Chemicals

Linde Group

ConocoPhillips Company

Atlas Copco

Ingersoll Rand

General Electric

Kobelco Compressors

Chart Energy and Chemicals

Elliott

MITSUI E&S

MCO

IHI Corporation

Segmentation Analysis: Market Segment by Type, covers:

Heat Exchanger

Compressor

Others Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Small LNG Plants (<0.25 MTPA)

Mid-Scale LNG Plants (0.25 to 2.0 MTPA)

Large LNG Plants (>2.0 MTPA)