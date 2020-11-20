Semiconductor Silicon Wafer Market by Applications, Types, and New Technology: Opportunity Analysis and Forecast: 2020 – 2024

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

As per the new research of Global Semiconductor Silicon Wafer Market 2020 industry experts, the report provides industry introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force. These aspects help you to study current trends and identify forecast market situation 2019 to 2024.

Scope of the Report:

Due to the increase in global DRAM and 3D NAND Flash shipments in 2016 and the limited capacity of silicon international manufacturers, coupled with the large-size silicon project failed to achieve shipments in mainland, resulting in global semiconductor wafer supply tight. The capacity utilization of major wafer suppliers reached 100%.

In 2016, the 300mm wafers are the main products of the semiconductor silicon wafer market with a share of 65%.

The downstream, foundry market, which has high capital and technical barriers, has got a mature market structure these previous years. TSMC, GF, UMC, Samsung, and SMICS etc. are the leading foundries in the world.

The worldwide market for Semiconductor Silicon Wafer is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.7% over the next five years, will reach 9170 million US$ in 2024, from 7810 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study. Semiconductor Silicon Wafer Introduction: Semiconductor silicon wafers are key component of integrated circuits such as those used to power computers, cell phones, and a wide variety of other devices. A silicon wafer consists of a thin slice of silicon which can be treated in various ways, depending on the type of electronics that is being used. Silicon has a very high quality semiconductor, making it ideal for the production of such circuits.

Simgui (CN) Analysis by Segmentation: Market Segment by Type, covers:

