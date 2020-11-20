Global Flocculant and Coagulant Market 2024: Product Overview and Scope, Growth Rate and Price Analysis by Type

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

Flocculant and coagulant are important chemicals used in water and wastewater treatment processes for solids removal, water clarification, lime softening, sludge thickening, and solids dewatering. Flocculation is the process where a chemical agent (flocculant) is used to reduce the turbidity of a liquid by binding suspended particles in the liquid together to form larger particles (flocs) that are heavy enough to settle to the bottom of the liquid. Coagulation is the process by which particles become destabilized and begin to clump together. Coagulation is an essential component in water treatment operations. Evaluation and optimization of the coagulation/rapid mixing step of the water treatment process includes a variety of aspects. Flocculants gather the destabilized particles together and cause them to agglomerate and drop out of solution.

Kemira

SNF Group

Sanfeng Chem

SUEZ Water Technologies & Solutions

Changlong Tech

Jianheng Ind

BASF

Feralco Group

Akferal

RISING Group

Aditya Birla

Yide Chem

Taki Chem

IXOM

Zhongke Tianze

HYMO CORP

Guangzheng Aluminum Aalt

GEO

Solenis

Huntsman

Solvay

Holland Company

WPCP

Inorganic Type

Organic Type

Water Treatment

Oil & Gas

Mineral

Paper

According to the different chemical composition, coagulants and flocculant have the inorganic coagulantï¼†flocculant, organic coagulantï¼†flocculant, composite coagulantï¼†flocculant. Al-based and Fe-based compound are the main type of inorganic coagulantï¼†flocculant. And it took up 72.02% of the consumption in 2015.

At present, coagulants and flocculant consumption market mainly concentrated in North America, China, Europe, Japan and India & SEA. China is the largest sales country of coagulants and flocculant and it will keep the same position in the next few years. The China sales of coagulants and flocculant market took up about 24.58% the global market in 2015.