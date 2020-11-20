Aero-engine Market Report by Manufacturers, Countries, Type and Application, Forecast till 2024

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

About Aero-engine:

An aero-engine or aircraft engine is the component of the propulsion system for an aircraft that generates mechanical power. Aircraft engines are almost always either lightweight piston engines or gas turbines, except for small multi copter UAVs which are almost always electric aircraft.

Major manufactures of Aero-engine Industry:

GE

Pratt & Whitney

Rolls-Royce

Aero-engine Market Segment by Type, covers:

Piston Engine

Gas Turbine Engine

Other Engine Aero-engine Market Segment by Applications can be divided into

Commercial Aircrafts

Aero-engine Market Segment by Applications can be divided into

With the development of technology, the global average price of Aero-engine is in the decreasing trend, from 3.07 M M USD/Unit in 2011 to 2.91 M M USD/Unit in 2015. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.

Aero-engine is widely used in Commercial Aircrafts, Military Aircrafts. The most proportion of Aero-engine is Commercial Aircrafts, with 72% market share in 2015.