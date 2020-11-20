Categories
Activated Alumina Market Development Factors, Manufacturing Base and Competitors, Scope and Forecast Till 2024

Activated Alumina

The New Report Titled: – Global Activated Alumina Market 2020 By Company, Regions, Type and Application, forecast to 2024; which mainly studies the size, recent trends and growth status of the Activated Alumina market, as well as share opportunities, government policy, market dynamics (drivers, restraints, opportunities), supply chain and competitive background.

About Activated Alumina:

Activated alumina is a form of aluminum oxide that is very porous and bonds with certain liquids and gases without its chemical or physical form changing. Due to its high porosity, it has a high ratio of surface area to weight. It is commonly used as a desiccant, for water treatment, and as a catalyst in natural gas and refining operations.

Major manufactures of Activated Alumina Industry:

  • Honeywell International Inc
  • Axens
  • CHALCO
  • Huber
  • BASF SE
  • Porocel Industries
  • Sumimoto
  • Jiangsu Jingjing New Material
  • Jiangsu Sanji
  • Sorbead India.

    Activated Alumina Market Segment by Type, covers:

  • Powdered Form Activated Alumina
  • Sphered Form Activated Alumina

    Activated Alumina Market Segment by Applications can be divided into

  • Fluoride Adsorbent
  • Desiccant
  • Catalyst
  • Refractory Additives
  • Others

    Scope of Activated Alumina Report:

  • Currently, there are many producing companies in the world. The main market players are Honeywell UOP, Axens, CHALCO, BASF SE, Porocel Industries and so on. North America is the largest production regions of Activated Alumina, with a production value market share nearly 43.69% in 2016. The second place is China; following North America with the production value market share over 18.85% in 2016. Activated Alumina used for Fluoride Adsorbent, Desiccant, Catalyst, Refractory Additives. And others. Report data showed that 39.92% of the Activated Alumina market demand for Catalyst in 2016. There are two kinds of Powdered Form Activated Alumina and Sphered Form Activated Alumina. Back- end Activated Alumina is important in the Sphered Form Activated Alumina, with a Production market share nearly 84.54% in 2016.The worldwide market for Activated Alumina is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.6% over the next five years, will reach 820 million US$ in 2024, from 620 million US$ in 2019, according to a new research study.

