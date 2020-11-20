Spinal Cord Stimulation Devices Market Report 2024 | Key Players, Economic Estimates, SWOT Analysis, Key Statistics and Projections

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

As per the new research of Global Spinal Cord Stimulation Devices Market 2020 industry experts, the report provides industry introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force.

Scope of Spinal Cord Stimulation Devices Report:

The classification of spinal cord stimulation devices includes rechargeable type and non-rechargeable type. The proportion of rechargeable type in 2017 is about 66%, and the proportion is in increasing trend from 2013 to 2017. Spinal cord stimulation devices are widely used in failed back surgery syndrome, complex regional pain syndrome, chronic pain and other field. The most proportion of spinal cord stimulation devices is for failed back surgery syndrome, and the proportion in 2017 is 43.95%.

North America is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 56% in 2017. Following North America, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 24%.

Market competition is intense. Medtronic, Boston Scientific, Abbott (St. Jude Medical), Nevro,

Nuvectra are the leaders of the industry. And top 3 account for around 79% of the total market share. These existing companies are making investments in several research activities to launch new devices.

The worldwide market for Spinal Cord Stimulation Devices is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.0% over the next five years, will reach 2890 million US$ in 2024, from 2160 million US$ in 2019, according to a new research study. Spinal Cord Stimulation Devices Introduction: A Spinal Cord Stimulator (SCS) or Dorsal Column Stimulator (DCS) is a type of implantable neuromodulation device (sometimes called a "pain pacemaker") that is used to send electrical signals to select areas of the spinal cord (dorsal columns) for the treatment of certain pain conditions. SCS is a consideration for people who have a pain condition that has not responded to more conservative therapy. Top key players in Global Spinal Cord Stimulation Devices market 2019 are:

Medtronic

Boston Scientific

Abbott (St. Jude Medical)

Nevro

Nuvectra. Analysis by Segmentation: Spinal Cord Stimulation Devices Market Segment by Type, covers:

Rechargeable

Non-Rechargeable Spinal Cord Stimulation Devices Market Segment by Applications can be divided into

Failed Back Surgery Syndrome

Complex Regional Pain Syndrome

Chronic Pain