Natural Gas Compressor Market Overview 2020: Growing Manufacturing Sector Is Expected To Generate Demand and Drive Industry Share By 2024

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

Natural Gas Compressor

Global Natural Gas Compressor Market 2020 advanced analysis by Industry Research gives market share, size, revenue in value and volume. Industry Research also studies market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries.

Natural Gas Compressor Summary:

This report studies the Natural Gas Compressor market, Natural gas is a very important resource in the process industry. Its transport in gas pipe lines or tankers for liquid natural gas, also its storage underground requires special natural gas compressorsA natural gas compressor increases the pressure of a gas by reducing its volume. The natural gas enters the cylinder through the intake valves, where it is compressed and forced out through discharge valves.

Scope of Natural Gas Compressor Report:

  • The technical barriers of Natural Gas Compressor are relatively high, resulting in high level concentration degree. The key companies in Natural Gas Compressor market are Ariel Corporation, Ingersoll Rand, Atlas Copco, Siemens and General Electric, etc. The enterprises are concentrated in USA, Europe and China. China is the largest production area, occupied about 39.43% production in 2017.
  • According to applications, Natural Gas Compressor is used in CNG Filling Station, Petroleum Refineries Factory, Processing/Chemical Plants and Other. In 2017, Natural Gas Compressor for CNG Filling Station occupied more than 58.61% of total amount.
  • Company mergers and acquisitions, and inter-company’s cooperation have occurred for development and growth. with more new entrants, the competition will be more intense.
  • The worldwide market for Natural Gas Compressor is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.7% over the next five years, will reach 960 million US$ in 2024, from 820 million US$ in 2019, according to a new research study.

    Major Players playing dynamic role in Natural Gas Compressor Market:

  • Ariel Corporation
  • Ingersoll Rand
  • Bauer Compressors
  • Atlas Copco
  • Siemens
  • General Electric
  • Fornovo Gas
  • Quincy
  • Aerotecnica Coltri
  • Man Diesel & Turbo
  • Ebara Corporation
  • Tianyi
  • Kerui
  • Jereh
  • Kaishan Group
  • Shenyang Blower
  • Xi’an Shaangu Power
  • Sichuan Jinxing.

    Segmentation Analysis:

    Natural Gas Compressor Market Segment by Type, covers:

  • Centrifugal Type
  • Reciprocating Type
  • Screw Type

    Natural Gas Compressor Market Segment by Applications can be divided into

  • CNG Filling Station
  • Petroleum Refineries Factory
  • Processing/Chemical Plants
  • Industrial Manufacturing
  • Others

