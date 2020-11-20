Dicing Blade Market Analysis 2020-2024 | Decisive Approach, Remarkable Growth and Countless Market Share With Future Prospects

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

Dicing Blade Summary:

Dicing Blades are expendable tools used with dicing and cutting saws to groove, cut, and dice silicon, compound semiconductors, glass, ceramics, crystals, and almost any other material.

Scope of Dicing Blade Report:

Dicing Blade is mainly classified into the following types: Hub Dicing Blades and Hubless Dicing Blades. These two types take up about 96.6% of the total in 2017 in Global. DISCO has a certain amount of production of steel core blades.

Dicing Blade is mainly used for cutting Semiconductors, Glass, Ceramics, Crystals, etc. Different applications need different sizes of Dicing Blades.

The Dicing Blade industry concentration is very high; only a few companies in the world are producing Dicing Blades, such as DISCO, ADT, K&S, UKAM, Ceiba, Shanghai Sinyang, etc. The giant manufacturer DISCO has a long history and unshakable status in this field which occupies 72.90% of the total revenue in Global in 2017.

China is one of the largest consumption countries of Dicing Blade in the world in the past few years and it will keep the same position in the next few years. Other main consumption countries are Japan, Korea, USA, etc. The market size of Europe is much smaller.

In the international market, the marketing channels characteristic differ from company to company. The international leading companies such as DISCO prefers setting up factories directly into aimed market, and taking own sales department to expand market. Other giant companies are more likely to set their own big agents in some major countries and regions taking charge of regional business building their international market position.

The worldwide market for Dicing Blade is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.0% over the next five years, will reach 330 million US$ in 2024, from 290 million US$ in 2019, according to a new research study.

