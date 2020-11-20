Truck-mounted Concrete Pump Market Report 2020 | Analysing Drivers, Opportunities and Industry Future Trends 2024

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

Global Truck-mounted Concrete Pump Market 2020 advanced analysis by Industry Research gives market share, size, revenue in value and volume. Industry Research also studies market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report– https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/13969468

Truck-mounted Concrete Pump Summary:

Truck-mounted Concrete Pump is an important part of any construction project. It is used in transferring liquid concrete by pumping it to the construction site. There are mainly three types of concrete pumps: Boom or truck mounted pump; Trailer, line, or stationary pump; Specialized usage pump.

Scope of the Report:

The Truck-mounted Concrete Pump market is dominated by several big players, like Putzmeister, Schwing and Zoomlion. The big players are from Germany, Italy and China.

APAC is the largest consumption countries of truck-mounted concrete pump in the world in the past few years and it will keep increasing in the next few years. APAC market took up about 71.9% the global market in 2017, while Europe was about 6.09%, and North America is followed with the share about 5.43%.

Germany and China are now the key developers of Truck-mounted Concrete Pump. There are some have players in Italy, Japan, Korea and Canada.

Top 5 took up about 3/4 of the global market in 2017.

Affect by the Chinese government of â€œOne Belt And One Roadâ€, under-developing countries got a strong growth.

The worldwide market for Truck-mounted Concrete Pump is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study. To Understand How COVID-19 Impact is Covered in this Report on Truck-mounted Concrete Pump Market Major Players playing dynamic role in Truck-mounted Concrete Pump Market:

Putzmeister

Schwing

Zoomlion

ConcordÂ ConcreteÂ Pumps

Liebherr

Sermac

SANY

Shantui

LiuGong

KyokutoÂ KaihatsuÂ Kogyo

Junjin

CAMC

XCMG

Segmentation Analysis: Market Segment by Type, covers:

Short Arm (13-28m)

Long Arm (31-47m)

Long Boom (51-62m) Market Segment by Applications:

Line Pumps