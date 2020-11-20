Metrology Software Market Report: Key Leading Countries, New Product Offerings, Geographic Presence Analysis and Forecast 2024

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

About Metrology Software:

Metrology Software is a type of geometries measuring, evaluation, inspection and management software that can increase the performance and production of measuring operations.

Major manufactures of Metrology Software Industry:

Hexagon

Carl Zeiss

Nikon

Quality Vision International

FARO Technologies

3D Systems

Metrologic Group

InnovMetric

GOM Gmbh

Renishaw

Solex Metrology

Perceptron

Micro-Vu Corporation

Verisurf Software

Creaform (AMETEK)

Aberlink

Xi’an High-Tech AEH

Metrology Software Market Segment by Type, covers:

Cloud Based

Web Based

Cloud Based

Metrology Software Market Segment by Applications can be divided into

Power & Energy

Automotive

Electronics & Manufacturing

Aerospace & Defense

Scope of Metrology Software Report:

The Metrology Software market is dominated by several big players, like Hexagon, Carl Zeiss, Nikon, Quality Vision International, FARO Technologies and 3D Systems. The big players are from EU, US and Japan.

APAC is the largest consumption countries of Metrology Software in the world in the past few years and it will keep increasing in the next few years. APAC market took up about 37.3% the global market in 2017, while Europe was about 32%, and North America is followed with the share about 25.8%.

Sweden, Germany, Japan and USA are now the key developers of Metrology Software. There are some small native players in China, such as Xi’an High-Tech AEH, but the Chinese market is still controlled by foreign vendors.

Top 5 took up about 3/4 of the global market in 2017. And their annual growth rate are range mainly from 6% to 15%.

The global Metrology Software market is valued at 640 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 1000 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 7.9% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Metrology Software.