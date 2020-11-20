Metrology Software Market Report: Key Leading Countries, New Product Offerings, Geographic Presence Analysis and Forecast 2024

Categories
Metrology Software

The New Report Titled: – Global Metrology Software Market 2020 By Company, Regions, Type and Application, forecast to 2024; which mainly studies the size, recent trends and growth status of the Metrology Software market, as well as share opportunities, government policy, market dynamics (drivers, restraints, opportunities), supply chain and competitive background.

About Metrology Software:

Metrology Software is a type of geometries measuring, evaluation, inspection and management software that can increase the performance and production of measuring operations.

Major manufactures of Metrology Software Industry:

  • Hexagon
  • Carl Zeiss
  • Nikon
  • Quality Vision International
  • FARO Technologies
  • 3D Systems
  • Metrologic Group
  • InnovMetric
  • GOM Gmbh
  • Renishaw
  • Solex Metrology
  • Perceptron
  • Micro-Vu Corporation
  • Verisurf Software
  • Creaform (AMETEK)
  • Aberlink
  • Xi’an High-Tech AEH
  • Tech Soft 3D.

    Metrology Software Market Segment by Type, covers:

  • Cloud Based
  • Web Based

    Metrology Software Market Segment by Applications can be divided into

  • Power & Energy
  • Automotive
  • Electronics & Manufacturing
  • Aerospace & Defense
  • Medical and Others

    Scope of Metrology Software Report:

  • The Metrology Software market is dominated by several big players, like Hexagon, Carl Zeiss, Nikon, Quality Vision International, FARO Technologies and 3D Systems. The big players are from EU, US and Japan.
  • APAC is the largest consumption countries of Metrology Software in the world in the past few years and it will keep increasing in the next few years. APAC market took up about 37.3% the global market in 2017, while Europe was about 32%, and North America is followed with the share about 25.8%.
  • Sweden, Germany, Japan and USA are now the key developers of Metrology Software. There are some small native players in China, such as Xi’an High-Tech AEH, but the Chinese market is still controlled by foreign vendors.
  • Top 5 took up about 3/4 of the global market in 2017. And their annual growth rate are range mainly from 6% to 15%.
  • The global Metrology Software market is valued at 640 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 1000 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 7.9% between 2019 and 2024.
  • The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.
  • North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Metrology Software.
  • Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.

