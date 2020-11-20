Emerging Methyl Ethyl Ketone (MEK) Market Research Report 2020: Concentration Rate and forecast

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

Global Methyl Ethyl Ketone (MEK) Market 2020 advanced analysis by Industry Research gives market share, size, revenue in value and volume. Industry Research also studies market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report– https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/13836925

Methyl Ethyl Ketone (MEK) Summary:

Methyl Ethyl Ketone (MEK), also called 2-Butanone, is a colorless fairly volatile liquid with a pleasant pungent odor, C4H8O. The primary use of methyl ethyl ketone (MEK) is as a solvent in processes involving gums, resins, cellulose acetate, and cellulose nitrate. Methyl Ethyl Ketone (MEK) is also used in the synthetic rubber industry, in the production of paraffin wax, and in household products such as lacquer and varnishes, paint remover, and glues.

Scope of Methyl Ethyl Ketone (MEK) Report:

Major manufacturers of methyl ethyl ketone (MEK) are mainly in US, EU, Japan and China. The main production is gradually shifted to China.

There are less than 10 large manufacturers all over the world and methyl ethyl ketone (MEK) is produced industrially in large quantities. However, methyl ethyl ketone (MEK) business may not expanse because of the effect of raw material cost and technology.

Since the earthquake of Japan and the unexpected stop of Shell methyl ethyl ketone (MEK) equipment, China is becoming a driver of methyl ethyl ketone (MEK) market in international trade.

The worldwide market for Methyl Ethyl Ketone (MEK) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new research study. To Understand How COVID-19 Impact is Covered in this Report on Methyl Ethyl Ketone (MEK) Market Major Players playing dynamic role in Methyl Ethyl Ketone (MEK) Market:

ExxonMobil

Maruzen Petrochemical

Tonen

Shell

Sasol

SK Group

Celanese

Oxiteno

Idemitsu Kosan

Petro Brazi

QiXiang TengDA

TASCO

Lanzhou Petrochemical

Fushun Petrochemical

Tianli High-Tech

Lee Chang Yung Chemical. Segmentation Analysis: Methyl Ethyl Ketone (MEK) Market Segment by Type, covers:

General Grade

Ammonia Ester Grade

Other Methyl Ethyl Ketone (MEK) Market Segment by Applications can be divided into

Coatings

Adhesives

Inks

Chemical Intermediates

Lubricants