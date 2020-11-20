Pneumatic Compression Devices for Lymphedema Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment 2020 – 2024

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

Pneumatic Compression Devices for Lymphedema Summary:

Lymphedema refers to a type of chronic swelling, or edema, which may occur in the arms, legs, neck, trunk or other body parts and causes severe and debilitating symptoms, including decreased mobility, skin breakdown, pain, increased risk of serious infection and marked psychosocial impairment, resulting in significant negative implications for a patient’s health and quality of life. The disease occurs when the lymphatic vessels are unable to adequately drain protein-rich lymph fluid from the arms, legs or other regions of the body. Any condition or procedure that damages the lymph nodes or lymphatic vessels, such as surgery or treatment for breast and other cancers, obesity, infection, scar tissue formation, trauma or chronic venous insufficiency can cause lymphedema. The disease may also be caused by congenital malformation of the lymphatic system. Lymphedema is progressive in nature, worsens over time, and has no known cure. ,

Scope of Pneumatic Compression Devices for Lymphedema Report:

In the last several years, global market of pneumatic compression devices for lymphedema developed rapidly, with an average growth rate of 5.75%. In 2017, global revenue of pneumatic compression devices for lymphedema is nearly 316 M USD; the actual production is about 801 K units.

To Understand How COVID-19 Impact is Covered in this Report on Pneumatic Compression Devices for Lymphedema Market Major Players playing dynamic role in Pneumatic Compression Devices for Lymphedema Market:

Devon Medical Products

Tactile Medical

ArjoHuntleigh (Getinge AB)

LymphaPress®

DJO Global

XIAMEN SENYANG CO.

LTD

Medline Industries

Bio Compression Systems

Bösl Medizintechnik. Segmentation Analysis: Pneumatic Compression Devices for Lymphedema Market Segment by Type, covers:

Pneumatic Compression Pump

Pneumatic Compression Garments Pneumatic Compression Devices for Lymphedema Market Segment by Applications can be divided into

Home Use