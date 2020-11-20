Cylindrical Lithium Ion Battery Market Analysis by Sales, Growth Rate, Revenue and Geographical Segmentation Forecast Report 2020

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

Cylindrical Lithium Ion Battery Summary:

A lithium-ion battery or Li-ion battery is a type of rechargeable battery in which lithium ions move from the negative electrode to the positive electrode during discharge and back when charging. Li-ion batteries use an intercalated lithium compound as one electrode material, compared to the metallic lithium used in a non-rechargeable lithium battery. The electrolyte, which allows for ionic movement, and the two electrodes are the constituent components of a lithium-ion battery cell.

Scope of Cylindrical Lithium Ion Battery Report:

Cylindrical lithium ion battery industry is relatively concentrated, manufacturers are mostly in the Japan, Korea and China. Among them, Japan output value accounted for more than 36.33% of the total output value of global cylindrical lithium ion battery in 2016. Panasonic (Sanyo) is the world leading manufacturer in global cylindrical lithium ion battery market with the market share of 50.36%, in terms of revenue.

With the increasing in production capacity, expected that the cylindrical lithium ion battery raw material price will be stable in the short term. However, the improvement of energy, transportation costs, and labor costs, will play a significant role in promoting the cost of cylindrical lithium ion battery.

There are companies aims at the cost and quality leadership which shall improve profitability. As the same time, companies are focusing on technological innovation, equipment upgrades, and process improvements, to reduce costs and improve quality.

The worldwide market for Cylindrical Lithium Ion Battery is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.1% over the next five years, will reach 8630 million US$ in 2024, from 7610 million US$ in 2019, according to a new research study.

Major Players playing dynamic role in Cylindrical Lithium Ion Battery Market:

Eastman

Panasonic(Sanyo)

Samsung SDI

LG Chem

Sony

Johnson Controls

Hitachi

Tianjin Lishen

Hefei Guoxuan

Shenzhen Auto-Energy

OptimumNano

DLG Electronics

Zhuoneng New Energy

CHAM BATTERY

Padre Electronic.

Cylindrical Lithium Ion Battery Market Segment by Type, covers:

LiCoO2 Battery

NMC/NCA

LiFePO4 Battery

Cylindrical Lithium Ion Battery Market Segment by Applications can be divided into

Power Banks

Laptop Battery Packs

Electric Vehicles

Flashlights

Cordless Power Tools