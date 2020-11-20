Categories
Vehicle Fuel Tank Market Report: Knowledgeable Insights with Competition and Trend Analysis 2024

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

Vehicle Fuel Tank

As per the new research of Global Vehicle Fuel Tank Market 2020 industry experts, the report provides industry introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force. These aspects help you to study current trends and identify forecast market situation 2019 to 2024.

Scope of Vehicle Fuel Tank Report:

  • In the last several years, global market of vehicle fuel tank developed rapidly, with an average growth rate of 3.1%. In 2016, global revenue of vehicle fuel tank is nearly 9199.76 M USD; the actual production is about 95716 K Unit.
  • The global average price of vehicle fuel tank is in the decreasing trend, from 102.8 USD/Unit in 2012 to 96.1 USD/Unit in 2016. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.
  • he classification of vehicle fuel tank includes metal fuel tank and plastic fuel tank, and the proportion of plastic fuel tank in 2016 is about 75%.
  • The worldwide market for Vehicle Fuel Tank is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.0% over the next five years, will reach 10500 million US$ in 2024, from 9310 million US$ in 2019, according to a new research study.

    Vehicle Fuel Tank Introduction:

    Automotive fuel tank is a separate cabinet assembly fixed in the motor vehicle, used to store fuel. An automotive fuel tank system consists of fuel tank, fuel pipes, fuel tank cap, pipe fittings and other kinds of ancillary equipment. Automotive fuel tank functions for oil storage, heat dissipation, bubble separation and impurities precipitation, etc.

    Top key players in Global Vehicle Fuel Tank market 2019 are:

  • Inergy
  • Kautex
  • TI Automotive
  • YAPP
  • Yachiyo
  • Magna Steyr
  • Hwashin
  • Futaba
  • FTS
  • Sakamoto
  • Jiangsu Suguang
  • SKH Metal
  • Tokyo Radiator
  • Donghee
  • Martinrea
  • AAPICO
  • Wanxiang Tongda
  • Chengdu Lingchuan
  • Jiangsu Hongxin
  • Yangzhou Changyun.

    Analysis by Segmentation:

    Vehicle Fuel Tank Market Segment by Type, covers:

  • Plastic Fuel Tank
  • Metal Fuel Tank

    Vehicle Fuel Tank Market Segment by Applications can be divided into

  • Passenger Vehicle
  • Commercial Vehicle

