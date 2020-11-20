Future of Surgical Drapes Market Competition by Manufacturers and Segmentation Analysis

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

About Surgical Drapes:

Surgical Drapes is sterile fabric or fabric-like material used to isolate the surgical site from the rest of the body and other possible sources of contamination. Surgical covers and drapes help protect patient safety while safeguarding health care professionals by helping to reduce the risk of infectious disease transmission.

Major manufactures of Surgical Drapes Industry:

Market Segment by Type, covers:

Disposable

Reusable Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Disposable

Reusable Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Hospitals

Clinics

Laboratories

Other Scope of the Report:

The global average gross margin of surgical drapes is in the decreasing trend, from 28.37% in 2011 to 31.14% in 2015. With the situation of global economy, gross margin will be in increasing trend in the following five years.

The type of specialty drugs includes disposable and reusable. The proportion of disposable surgical drapes in 2015 is about 72.08%, and the proportion of reusable surgical drapes in 2015 is about 27.92%. Surgical drapes are widely sold by hospitals, clinics and laboratories. The most proportion of specialty drugs are sold by hospitals and the market share in 2015 is about 56.20%.

Europe region is the largest supplier of surgical drapes, with a sales revenue market share nearly 24.12% in 2015.

Market competition is intense between the 3M Health Care, Medline, Paul Hartmann AG, etc. 3M Health Care is the leader of the industry in North America. Paul Hartmann AG, Guardian, etc. are the leaders of the industry in Europe. And China and India are increasing development market.