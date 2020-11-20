Report 2024 of Bisphenol F Epoxy Resins Market Consumption (K Units) and Market Share (%) by Applications

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

About Bisphenol F Epoxy Resins:

Bisphenol F epoxy resin, also known as bisphenol F diglycidyl ether, abbreviated as BPF, is a new epoxy resin developed to reduce the viscosity of bisphenol A epoxy resin itself and has the same properties.

Major manufactures of Bisphenol F Epoxy Resins Industry:

Huntsman

Olin Corporation

Hexion Chemical

CVC

Leuna Harze

DIC Corporation

Kukdo Chemical

Aditya Birla Chemicals

NANYA

POLOChema

Jiangsu Sanmu

Nantong Xingchen

Market Segment by Type, covers:

Low Viscosity Bisphenol F Epoxy Resins

Medium Viscosity Bisphenol F Epoxy Resins

High Viscosity Bisphenol F Epoxy Resins Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Coating

Adhesives

Composite Materials

Electrical Insulating Material

Others Scope of the Report:

The worldwide market for Bisphenol F Epoxy Resins is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 1.1% over the next five years, will reach 90 million US$ in 2024, from 85 million US$ in 2019, according to a new Researchstudy.