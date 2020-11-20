Pitch Coke Market by Applications, Types, and New Technology: Opportunity Analysis and Forecast: 2020 – 2024

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

Pitch coke downstream are wide, and the major fields are aluminum industry and graphite electrodes etc. In recent years, social economy has developed rapidly. For demand market of Pitch coke, there is also a certain space in the next few years, especially in the Chinese market which is increasing with the rapid development of downstream industry.

Pitch coke is produced from coal tar that appears during coke production. Pitch cokes are an essential raw material for building production equipment for semiconductor or solar array panel. It is also used as a raw material for the anode in aluminum smelting. Top key players in Global Pitch Coke market 2019 are:

Mitsubishi Chemical

Shamokin Carbons

RESORBENT

NSCC

Baosteel Chemical

Tianjin Yunhai Carbon

Jining Carbon

Shaanxi Coal and Chemical Industry Group

Asbury Carbons

Ningxia Wanboda

PMC Tech

RuTGERS Group Analysis by Segmentation: Market Segment by Type, covers:

Type I

Type II Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Aluminum Electrode Material

Carbon Specialties Material