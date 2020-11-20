Liquid Chromatography Instruments Market Report includes Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area and Product Type

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

Liquid chromatography is a technique used to separate a sample into its individual parts. This separation occurs based on the interactions of the sample with the mobile and stationary phases. Because there are many stationary/mobile phase combinations that can be employed when separating a mixture, there are several different types of chromatography that are classified based on the physical states of those phases. Liquid-solid column chromatography, the most popular chromatography technique and the one discussed here, features a liquid mobile phase which slowly filters down through the solid stationary phase, bringing the separated components with it.

The classification of Liquid Chromatography Instruments includes HPLC, UHPLC, LPLC and Other type of liquid chromatography. And the proportion of HPLC in 2017 is about 72.99%, and the proportion is in decreasing trend from 2013 to 2017.

The worldwide market for Liquid Chromatography Instruments is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.2% over the next five years, will reach 4630 million US$ in 2024, from 3770 million US$ in 2019, according to a new research study.

Agilent Technology

Waters Corporation

Shimadzu

Thermo Fisher Scientific

PerkinElmer

AB Sciex (Danaher)

Hitachi

Bruker

Bio-Rad

Jasco. Segmentation Analysis: Liquid Chromatography Instruments Market Segment by Type, covers:

High Performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC)

Ultra High Pressure Liquid Chromatography (UHPLC)

Low Pressure Liquid Chromatography (LPLC)

Other Liquid Chromatography Instruments Market Segment by Applications can be divided into

Pharma & Bio

Public

Industry