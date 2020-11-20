Adhesion Promoter Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Regional Outlook and Forecast 2024

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

As per the new research of Global Adhesion Promoter Market 2020 industry experts, the report provides industry introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force. These aspects help you to study current trends and identify forecast market situation 2019 to 2024.

Scope of the Report:

The adhesion promoter concentration is not high; there are many manufacturers in the world, and high-end products are mainly from US and EU. In the world wide, giant manufactures mainly distribute in US, EU and China such as BYK (ALTANA), EMS-CHEMIE, Evonik, Air Products and Huaxia Chemicals.As additive in the downstream consumption, it has small production in the world. Recent years, there are some companies starting to research and produce high end product, so there is a shock in the price of adhesion promoter. The industry will experience fierce competition in future. After decades of development, the giant manufacturers have proven advanced. The adhesion promoter in China developed lately and the technology level of this product is not high. The manufacturers in China distributed in the southern of China which is near to the consumption areas. The technological level of adhesion promoter in China has a big gap compared with the international advanced level. Chinese adhesion promoter manufacturers should be dedicated to improving their technology and provide high performance products to customers. The global production and capacity of adhesion promoter shows continuous upward tendency in the past five years; the capacity is from 36000 in 2010 to 48000 MT in 2015 while the production is from 32000 in 2010 to 42000 MT in 2015. It is expected that it will increase continuously in future.The Global price of adhesion promoter is down in the past few years, and the global price mainly depends on the leading company which has large production and higher price. The price decreases from 19300 in 2010 to 16600 USD/MT in 2015, the Global profit margin is also decreasing, from 31.28% in 2010 to 27.70% in 2015 while it is from 27.05% to 24.72% in China. The price and profit margin are expected to decrease further in future. Adhesion Promoter is affected by the economy and policy, so it’s important to put an eye to economic indexes and leaders’ prefer. With the global economic recovery, expansion field of the downstream application, the needs of Adhesion Promoter maybe increase.

The worldwide market for Adhesion Promoter is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new Research study. To Understand How COVID-19 Impact is Covered in this Report on Adhesion Promoter Market Adhesion Promoter Introduction: An adhesion promoter is used as an additive or as a primer to promote adhesion of coatings, inks, or adhesives to the substrate of interest. An adhesion promoter usually has an affinity for the substrate and the applied coating, ink, or adhesive. Without the adhesion promoter, the properties of the applied coating may not be sufficient to meet the performance requirements needed for the end product Top key players in Global Adhesion Promoter market 2019 are:

BYK(ALTANA)

EMS-CHEMIE

Evonik

Air Products

Sartomer(Arkema)

Basf

Eastman

Elementis

Worlée-Chemie

3M

Huntsman

Dow

Momentive

HD MicroSystems

Akzo Nobel

OM Group

Allnex

SEM

Huaxia Chemicals

Fusheng Paint Additives

Yangzhou Lida Resin

Nanxiong Santol Chemical

Deshang Chemical

Henan Seeway

Capatue Chemical Analysis by Segmentation: Market Segment by Type, covers:

Silane Coupling Agents

Metallo-organic Compound

Modified High-molecular Polymer

Chlorinated Polyolefine Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Coating and Paint

Ink

Adhesive