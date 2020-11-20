Global Smart Card IC Market 2024: Product Overview and Scope, Growth Rate and Price Analysis by Type

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

Smart Card IC Summary:

A smart card IC, a type of IC, is embedded in a plastic card that can process and stores data .This data is associated with either value or information or both and is stored and processed within the cardâ€™s chip, either a memory or microprocessor. The card data is transacted via a reader that is part of a computing system. In China, smart card IC mainly applications include: telecom, identity recognition, financial, social security, transport and etc.

Scope of the Report:

Smart Card IC is a technology-intensive industry. Most of products are purchased through the bidding, which need high request to the providers; include the technology, cost, service and so on. With the development in production and technology, Chinese communications operators gradually shift to the manufacturers. Many providers had a rapid growth through the bidding, like HED, DMT which is the leader in the Smart Card IC industry in China.

With the Peopleâ€™s Bank of China (PBOC) have announced all banking cards in China would migrate to smart cards, the demand for smart card have a rapid development in recent two years.

In the coming years, Smart Card IC market is expected to witness the highest growth rate in China. Although Smart Card IC brings a lot of opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and upstream and downstream support do not to enter into this field.

In the coming years, Smart Card IC market is expected to witness the highest growth rate in China. Although Smart Card IC brings a lot of opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and upstream and downstream support do not to enter into this field.

Gemalto

G&D

Oberthur

Morpho (Safran)

VALID

Eastcompeace

Wuhan Tianyu

DATANG

KONA I

CPI Card Group

Watchdata

HENGBAO Segmentation Analysis: Market Segment by Type, covers:

Memory Cards

Microprocessor Cards Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Industry& Goverment

Payment