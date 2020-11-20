Tungsten Electrode Market Updated Research 2024: Major Drivers, Key Trends and Emerging Opportunities Forecast 2024

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

As per the new research of Global Tungsten Electrode Market 2020 industry experts, the report provides industry introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force. These aspects help you to study current trends and identify forecast market situation 2019 to 2024.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report– https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/13804187

Scope of Tungsten Electrode Report:

Tungsten Electrode downstream is wide and recently Tungsten Electrode has acquired increasing significance in various fields of TIG Welding, Plasma Welding, Cutting, Thermal Spray and Other Application. The Tungsten Electrode market is mainly driven by growing demand for TIG Welding which account for nearly 41.09% of total downstream consumption of Tungsten Electrode in global in 2016.

Based on types of Tungsten Electrode available in the market, the report mainly separates the market into Pure Tungsten, Thoriated Tungsten, Lanthanum Tungsten, Cerium Tungsten, Yttrium Tungsten and Others. The market for Thoriated Tungsten accounted for the largest market share in 2016.

At present, the major players of Tungsten Electrode are BGRIMM, ATTL Advanced Materials, Winner Tungsten Product, Weldstone, E3, Metal Cutting, Wolfram Industrie, Diamond Ground Products, SUNRAIN Tungsten, Huntingdon Fusion Techniques, etc. The top five of them is holding more than 57% sales market share in 2016.

The worldwide market for Tungsten Electrode is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 1.8% over the next five years, will reach 100 million US$ in 2024, from 93 million US$ in 2019, according to a new research study. To Understand How COVID-19 Impact is Covered in this Report on Tungsten Electrode Market Tungsten Electrode Introduction: This report studies the Tungsten Electrode market. Tungsten electrodes are used when arc welding with the Tungsten Inert gas (TIG) process or when plasma welding. In both processes the electrode, arc and weld pool are protected from atmospheric contamination by an inert gas. A tungsten electrode is used because it can withstand very high temperatures with minimal melting or erosion. Tungsten electrodes are made by powder metallurgy and are formed to size after sintering. Top key players in Global Tungsten Electrode market 2019 are:

Diamond Ground Products

E3

Weldstone

Winner Tungsten Product

Huntingdon Fusion Techniques

Wolfram Industrie

Metal Cutting

BGRIMM

ATTL Advanced Materials

SUNRAIN Tungsten. Analysis by Segmentation: Tungsten Electrode Market Segment by Type, covers:

Pure Tungsten

Thoriated Tungsten

Lanthanum Tungsten

Cerium Tungsten

Yttrium Tungsten

Others Tungsten Electrode Market Segment by Applications can be divided into

TIG Welding

Plasma Welding

Cutting

Thermal Spray