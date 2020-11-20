Categories
Tungsten Electrode Market Updated Research 2024: Major Drivers, Key Trends and Emerging Opportunities Forecast 2024

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

Tungsten Electrode

As per the new research of Global Tungsten Electrode Market 2020 industry experts, the report provides industry introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force. These aspects help you to study current trends and identify forecast market situation 2019 to 2024.

Scope of Tungsten Electrode Report:

  • Tungsten Electrode downstream is wide and recently Tungsten Electrode has acquired increasing significance in various fields of TIG Welding, Plasma Welding, Cutting, Thermal Spray and Other Application. The Tungsten Electrode market is mainly driven by growing demand for TIG Welding which account for nearly 41.09% of total downstream consumption of Tungsten Electrode in global in 2016.
  • Based on types of Tungsten Electrode available in the market, the report mainly separates the market into Pure Tungsten, Thoriated Tungsten, Lanthanum Tungsten, Cerium Tungsten, Yttrium Tungsten and Others. The market for Thoriated Tungsten accounted for the largest market share in 2016.
  • At present, the major players of Tungsten Electrode are BGRIMM, ATTL Advanced Materials, Winner Tungsten Product, Weldstone, E3, Metal Cutting, Wolfram Industrie, Diamond Ground Products, SUNRAIN Tungsten, Huntingdon Fusion Techniques, etc. The top five of them is holding more than 57% sales market share in 2016.
  • The worldwide market for Tungsten Electrode is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 1.8% over the next five years, will reach 100 million US$ in 2024, from 93 million US$ in 2019, according to a new research study.

    Tungsten Electrode Introduction:

    This report studies the Tungsten Electrode market. Tungsten electrodes are used when arc welding with the Tungsten Inert gas (TIG) process or when plasma welding. In both processes the electrode, arc and weld pool are protected from atmospheric contamination by an inert gas. A tungsten electrode is used because it can withstand very high temperatures with minimal melting or erosion. Tungsten electrodes are made by powder metallurgy and are formed to size after sintering.

    Top key players in Global Tungsten Electrode market 2019 are:

  • Diamond Ground Products
  • E3
  • Weldstone
  • Winner Tungsten Product
  • Huntingdon Fusion Techniques
  • Wolfram Industrie
  • Metal Cutting
  • BGRIMM
  • ATTL Advanced Materials
  • SUNRAIN Tungsten.

    Analysis by Segmentation:

    Tungsten Electrode Market Segment by Type, covers:

  • Pure Tungsten
  • Thoriated Tungsten
  • Lanthanum Tungsten
  • Cerium Tungsten
  • Yttrium Tungsten
  • Others

    Tungsten Electrode Market Segment by Applications can be divided into

  • TIG Welding
  • Plasma Welding
  • Cutting
  • Thermal Spray
  • Others

    Detailed TOC of Global Tungsten Electrode Market 2019 by Company, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024: Table of Contents

    1 Tungsten Electrode Market Overview

    1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Tungsten Electrode

    1.2 Classification of Tungsten Electrode by Types

    1.2.1 Global Tungsten Electrode Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

    1.2.2 Global Tungsten Electrode Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

    1.3 Global Tungsten Electrode Market by Application

    1.3.1 Global Tungsten Electrode Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

    1.4 Global Tungsten Electrode Market by Regions

    1.4.1 Global Tungsten Electrode Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2014-2024)

    1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Tungsten Electrode Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

    1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Tungsten Electrode Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

    1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Tungsten Electrode Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

    1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Tungsten Electrode Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

    1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Tungsten Electrode Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

    1.5 Global Market Size of Tungsten Electrode (2014-2024)

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Company 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Tungsten Electrode Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.1.3 Tungsten Electrode Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

    2.2 Company 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 Tungsten Electrode Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    2.2.3 Tungsten Electrode Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

    3 Global Tungsten Electrode Market Competition, by Players

    3.1 Global Tungsten Electrode Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

    3.2 Market Concentration Rate

    3.2.1 Top 5 Tungsten Electrode Players Market Share

    3.2.2 Top 10 Tungsten Electrode Players Market Share

    3.3 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Tungsten Electrode Market Size by Regions

    4.1 Global Tungsten Electrode Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.2 North America Tungsten Electrode Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Tungsten Electrode Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Tungsten Electrode Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Tungsten Electrode Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Tungsten Electrode Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    … and continued

