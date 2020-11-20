Sandwich Panels Market Report by Manufacturers, Countries, Type and Application, Forecast till 2024

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

About Sandwich Panels:

Sandwich panels are made of three layers: low density core inserted in between two relatively thin skin layers. The most used materials for cores are expanded polystyrene, polyurethane, phenolic aldehyde, mineral wool. Steel sandwich panel is widely used in various architectural constructions as roof, wall, etc.

Major manufactures of Sandwich Panels Industry:

Kingspan

Metecno

Assan Panel

Isopan

NCI Building Systems

TATA Steel

ArcelorMittal

Romakowski

Lattonedil

RigiSystems

Silex

Isomec

GCS

Zhongjie Group

AlShahin

Nucor Building Systems

Tonmat

Marcegaglia

Italpannelli

Alubel

Changzhou Jingxue

Ruukki

Balex

Hoesch

Dana Group

Multicolor

Zamil Vietnam

BCOMS

Pioneer India

Panelco

Market Segment by Type, covers:

EPS Sandwich Panels

PUR/PIR Sandwich Panels

Mineral Wool Sandwich Panels

PF Sandwich Panels Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Building Wall

Building Roof

Cold Storage

Scope of the Report:

Sandwich Panels market is competitive and fragmented with a small number of large global firm, and thousands of smaller local companies, the concentration of this market is very low. Meanwhile there is a giant player in this market; Kingspan enjoys over 30% of the global market. In addition, several other leading companies are Metecno, Assan Panel, Isopan, NCI Building Systems, TATA Steel and ArcelorMittal.

Sandwich Panels is widely used in Building Wall, Building Roof, Cold Storage and other field. The biggest application segment of Sandwich Panels is Building Wall, and the consumption in 2016 is 223 million Sqm.

Europe is the largest consumption market, with a consumption market share nearly 33% in 2016. Following Europe, North America is the second largest consumption region with the consumption market share of 24.3% in 2016.