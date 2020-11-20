Direct Dyes Market Status Report 2020 – Emphasising Present Industry Share and Future Evolution

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

Direct Dyes Summary:

A direct dye or substantive dye is a dye that adheres to its substrate, typically a textile, by non-ionic forces. The amount of this attraction is known as “substantivity”: the higher the substantivity the greater the attraction of the dye for the fiber. Substantive dyes work best on textiles with high contents of cellulose, such as cotton. In contrast to direct dyes, wool and leather goods are dyed by the process of ion exchange, exploiting the cationic nature of proteins near neutral pH. The development of substantive dyes helped make mordant dyes obsolete.

Scope of the Direct Dyes Report:

To Understand How COVID-19 Impact is Covered in this Report on Direct Dyes Market Major Players playing dynamic role in Direct Dyes Market:

Archroma

Huntsman

Kiri Industries Ltd. (KIL)

Nippon Kayaku

Everlight Chemical

CHT Group

Aljo Dyes

Osaka Godo

Setas

Atul

Aakash Chemicals

Vipul Organics

Chromatech

Victor Color Industries

Sensient Technologies

Shandong Qing Shun Chemical

Segmentation Analysis: Market Segment by Type, covers:

Liquid

Powder Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Textile

Paper