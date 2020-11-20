Global DHA from Algae Market – Trends, Drivers, Strategies, Applications and Competitive Landscape 2024

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

Scope of DHA from Algae Report:

DHA from algae as a novel food ingredients and nutrients nutritional supplements, compared with the traditional DHA fish oil supplements, the outstanding advantages is its high purity (which can be done without EPA), pollution and easy to achieve stable operation of the production process, thus ensuring the stability of product quality. Almost all countries have adopted the production of DHA from algae as infants, pregnant and lactating women, food and nutritional ingredients. In the next years, DHA from algae will occupy large market of infant formula.

The slow development of DHA from algae market in China, only part of the well-known brands of baby food companies using microalgae DHA, other stronger baby food companies and health care products companies are actively developing microalgae DHA products. It is expected that with the general increase in living standards of our people and the health-conscious, especially the community greater attention to children’s health and development, it is believed that DHA from algae demand will rapidly expanding.

DHA from Algae Introduction: DHA, Docosahexaenoic acid, with molecular formula C22H32O2, is a primary structural component of the human brain, cerebral cortex, skin, sperm, testicles and retina. DHA can help lowering lipid, lowering blood pressure, anti-inflammatory, enhancing the activity of brain cells, improving eyesight and other effects. DHA is a kind of both Omega-3 essential fatty acids, which is rich in fish oil and microalgae. Top key players in Global DHA from Algae market 2019 are:

DSM

Lonza

Cellana

JC Biotech

FEMICO

Runke

Bioco

CABIO

Fuxing

Huison

Kingdomway

Amry

Yuexiang

Keyuan. Analysis by Segmentation: DHA from Algae Market Segment by Type, covers:

Triglyceride Type

Ester Type

Ethyl Ester Type DHA from Algae Market Segment by Applications can be divided into

Infant Formula

Nutritional Supplements

Food & Beverage