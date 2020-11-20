Major Reverse Osmosis System Components for Water Treatment Market Key Insights and Booming Factors up to 2021

The global market for RO system components for water treatment reached nearly $6.6 billion in 2016. The market should reach over $11.0 billion by 2021, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11% from 2016 to 2021.

Report Scope:

This report presents the forecast for RO system components for 2016 through 2021 on a value basis, measured in millions of U.S. dollars, unadjusted for inflation. Water processing capacity is measured in million gallons per day (gpd). These forecasts are further broken down by geographical regions. Individual end-applications are further broken down by components, market sectors and operating pressure. Of the components, membranes and pressure vessels/housings are further broken down by material employed.

The regional breakdown focuses on the following geographical areas:

– North America.

– Europe.

– Middle East and Africa (MEA)

– Asia-Pacific (APAC).

– Caribbean and Latin America (CALA).

Individual region markets are broken down by the following components:

– RO membrane modules.

– Cartridge pre-filters.

– Pressure vessels/housing.

– RO pumps.

– Ancillary components.

Individual region markets are broken down by the following market sectors:

– Industrial.

– Municipal.

– Military/agency.

– Agricultural (Ag)/environmental.

Individual region markets are broken down by the following operating pressure metrics:

– 50-250 pounds per square inch (psi).

– 250-400 psi.

– 400 psi and above.

Market for RO membrane modules is broken down by the following material:

– Thin-film and other advanced material (Thin-film).

– Cellulose acetate.

Market for RO pressure vessels/housings is broken down by the following material:

– Fiber-reinforced plastic (FRP).

– Steel.

– Polyvinyl chloride (PVC).

Chapter Two, “Executive Summary,” provides a broad level breakdown of the dollar sales of UF membrane technology, by end-use application.

Chapter Three, “Reverse Osmosis and the Market Taxonomy,” defines the relevant terms, describes the evolution of RO component industry and provides a broad level overview of components, membrane and pressure housing materials, operating pressure geographical regions and market sectors.

Chapter Four, “RO System Components and Global Markets,” analyses the RO system component market for individual geographical regions. The market for each geographical region is in turn broken down into individual components and operating pressure ratings. Markets for membrane components are broken down by membrane material, while the market for pressure housings are broken down by housing material. The chapter also analyses water consumption patterns and incremental RO capacity for individual regions. The chapter finally provides a treatise on the RO operating costs and trends influencing RO adoption.

Chapter Five, “U.S. Patent Analysis,” analyzes relevant patents by categories, allottees, countries and duration.

Chapter Six, “Stakeholder Analysis,” explains the vendor landscape associated with the RO technology. It also profiles key companies that are manufacturers, designers and suppliers of one or more of the RO system components.

Report Includes:

– An overview of the global markets for reverse osmosis (RO) system components, which include pretreatment cartridges, pumps, pressure vessels/housings, RO membrane modules, and ancillary elements such as skids, valves, and gauges.

– Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2015 and 2016, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2021.

– Identification of existing and potential markets for RO on the global stage.

– Discussion of important technological trends, such as improved low-pressure membranes, large-diameter membranes, and non-fouling membranes.

– Coverage of the RO market centered on purified water produced for municipal, industrial, military, and agriculture/environmental markets.

– Patent analysis.

– Profiles of major players in the industry.

Report Summary

The contribution of the industrial sector will change from 61.3% in 2016 to 61.0% in 2021; the contribution of the municipal sector will change from 31.2% in 2016 to 32.1% in 2021; the contribution of the military/agency sector will change from 2.1% in 2016 to 1.4% in 2021; and the contribution of the agricultural/environmental sector will change from 5.3% in 2016 to 5.5% in 2021.

Water is the basic necessity of life. Drinking water, while pivotal to human existence, continues to get scarce. While industrial, environmental and military domains can witness ways and means of reducing water usage, drinking water has no such alternative. The accelerated growth in population, predominantly in developing economies, will push planners for replenishable water processing mechanisms and sources. In arid regions exposed to abundant coastlines, such as the Middle East andNorthern Africa, SWRO is the only viable alternative. The higher CAGR for municipal applications can also be attributed to the growth in portable and residential RO system adoption. With the economies of scale building up in regions such as the APAC, as well as in the traditional mature markets in the North American region, the household sector will continue to adopt sleek RO systems. The municipal sector of water purification market includes households (many of which are included in the municipal market, and

many others in rural areas dependent on their own wells or bottled water); recreational users, mostly dependent on transient noncommunity water systems or bottled water; and other segments such as the travel industry, where cruise ships constitute an important market for RO systems to provide onboard water supplies for long cruises, to treat wastewater prior to ocean discharge, and for other uses.Conceptually included in this segment is the portion of the bottled water market using RO to generate natural spring water.

Industrial water planners continue to see greater merit in the adoption of RO for ultrapure water provisioning, especially in cutting edge industries such as semiconductors. Their growing prevalence is the passport for RO system adoption. On the whole, the industrial use sector includes all of the process water for chemical industry, power generation and boiler feed water, medical/pharmaceutical, and food and beverage water needs. Required water quantity varies widely according to industrial end use. Over the past several years, water treatment firms serving industrial water markets have reported increased costumer interest in sustainable technologies. Faced with rising costs and uncertainty regarding the financial future, many businesses are beginning to reassess their water use and production processes. While end users have become more conscious of the need for cost cutting and better efficiency, many are still wary of committing to new investment. Compared to conventional processes for water recycling, RO typically uses less energy, requires less capital outlay, and takes less space. Water savings can be quite substantial, with as much as 40% to 70% of water being reused with no additional effluent costs.

While agricultural and environmental domains presently lack the critical mass for large-scale RO system adoption, greater awareness about the eco-friendly characteristics of RO water will eventually pave the way for large-scale adoption. While waste-disposal continues to be a crying issue in densely populated regions, few systems offer the sustainable modus operandi of water recycling as solid as RO. The agricultural and environmental end-use sector includes wastewater reclamation; leachate; wastewater

from remedial activities of oil and gas field-produced water. Leachate refers to rainwater that becomes contaminated as it seeps through mine tailings or landfill. During oil extraction, steam produced from groundwater is pumped beneath the earth of oil fields to liquefy the thick product for easier pumping.

Defense planners have been quick to latch on the ability of RO systems to tap just about any water source. Portability of RO systems will also further its adoption in the defense domain. Defense and municipal sectors are thus instrumental in furthering the cause of low-pressure RO systems. Military water usage is concerned largely with potable supplies for human consumption, although there are other requirements as well, including personal hygiene, vehicle maintenance, etc. In general, fixed military installations in the U.S. and abroad use municipal-type treatment/supply systems, usually their own, or sometimes connected to civilian sources.

