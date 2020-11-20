Plastic Pipe Market Increasing Demands and Sales 2021

The global market for plastic pipe/tubing reached nearly $56.8 billion in 2016 and should reach nearly $72.3 billion by 2021, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.1%.

Report Scope:

This study provides in-depth coverage of many of the most important economic, technological, political, regulatory and environmental considerations involving domestic markets for the production and use of materials and equipment in the plastic pipe and tubing industries. Pipes and tubes are made from materials ranging from inorganic clays and concrete to iron and steel, and to commodity and specialty polymers. This study focuses on plastic pipe and tubing, with reference in many places to older competing materials.

This report includes key technologies (and new technologies), the markets and some key companies that make up the plastic pipe and tubing industry, and all of their ramifications.

Demands are estimated for the base period of 2015 and 2016, and forecast for five years through 2021. All market volume figures usually are rounded to the nearest million pounds. All five-year growth rates are compounded, and signified as compounded annual growth rates (CAGRs). The estimates are based on manufacturers’ total revenues. Because of this rounding, some growth rates may not agree exactly with figures in the market tables, especially for differences in small volumes.

Report Includes:

– An overview of the global markets for plastic pipe.

– Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2015 and 2016, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2021.

– A look at the materials used in the industry ranging from inorganic clays and concrete to iron and steel, and to commodity and specialty polymers

– A look at how plastic pipe relates to industries such as building/construction (covering uses ranging from water transmission to sewers and storm drain pipes); petroleum service pipe (both “upstream” and “downstream”); machinery, process and other equipment; electronics and telecommunications; mechanical and structural uses; and specialty and other uses.

– Technologies involved with sections covering the manufacture and technology for each major piping material.

– Profiles of major players in the industry.

Report Summary

The market for pipe and tubing, or P/T (the terms are not clearly differentiated and often are used to describe similar size pipes of the same or different materials), continues to be a very large and highly competitive market. That the market is large is not surprising, given the importance of piping to almost all facets of our lives, especially for supplying the creature comforts that we take for granted. They include a dependable supply of clean water, fuel and electricity to and throughout our homes and businesses, for various purposes, including pleasure. (Also, bear in mind the necessary adjunct to bringing in water is the means to carry away liquid wastes.)

This report focuses on one important segment of the overall pipe and tubing industry and market, that for rigid plastic pipe and tubing. Rigid, that is, as differentiated from flexible tubing, another large but different market.

The commercial pipe and tubing industry in toto is very large since it includes P/T made from many different materials, all of which compete with plastic P/T in some markets. These other materials include:

– Aluminum: Strong and light, this metal finds significant application primarily where water and other fluids are not being transported over distances. Its lightness and atmospheric corrosion resistance give it numerous applications in automotive air conditioners and other tubular parts, as well as other mechanical and structural uses, such as signposts and patio furniture.

– Clay: Clay is an old material used for years both for potable water transmission and for sewers and other drains. Today, clay has essentially been overtaken by other materials. Clay only is used in any volume for gravity sewers.

– Concrete pipe: Both nonpressure pipe for gravity sewers and drains, and concrete pressure pipe (CPP), are used for water transmission and pressure sewers. Concrete pipe tends to be used in very large diameter applications and is seeing increased competition from large diameter plastic piping.

– Copper pipe and tubing: This is an old and still popular metal, easy to work with and an excellent heat conductor. Almost all copper P/T is small diameter and thin-walled and is seen primarily in plumbing and air conditioning.

– Cast-iron pipe, both ductile iron used for pressure water mains and sewers, and gray iron used for drain, waste and vent (DWV) piping. Cast iron is strong and durable but in recent years has lost market share in the water transmission market to other materials, especially plastics.

– Steel pipe: Steel still is probably the most versatile and accepted pipe material, and is used in many applications.

