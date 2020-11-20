Epoxy Resins Market Global Analysis and Latest Study Report 2021

The global market for components of epoxy resins reached $7.0 billion in 2015. This market is expected to increase from $7.5 billion in 2016 to nearly $10.2 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3% for 2016-2021.

Report Scope:

The scope of this report is broad and covers many different types of epoxy and hardeners used globally in various types of applications. The market is broken down by major types of epoxy and hardeners, by region, by application and by curing agents. Revenue forecasts from 2015 to 2021 are given for each major type of epoxy and hardener with their applications and regional markets.

Request for Report Sample: https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/sample/11816

The report also includes a discussion of the major players in each of the regional markets for epoxy resins. It explains the major market drivers of the global epoxy resin industry, current trends within the industry, major industry challenges, and the regional dynamics of the global epoxy and hardeners market. The report concludes with a special focus on the supplier landscape. It includes detailed profiles of the major vendors in the epoxy resin industry globally with discussion of the market share of the major players by region.

Request for Report Discount: https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/discount/11816



Report Includes:

– An overview of the global markets and applications for epoxy resins.

– Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2015 and 2016, and projections of CAGRs through 2021.

– Identification of trends that will affect the use of epoxy resins and their major end-use application markets.

– Information pertaining to the market’s dynamics, specifically growth drivers, inhibitors, and opportunities.

– Breakdowns of data by geography and application.

Report Summary

Epoxy resins combine epoxides and hardeners. The different types of epoxy discussed in this report are Bisphenol A, Bisphenol F, Phenolic Novolac and Epichlorohydrin, which, when mixed with hardeners, provide robust adhesion and tensile property. Epoxy resins are thermosetting polymers and are known for their high-quality performance in different industrial applications for thermal solidity, mechanical strength, corrosion protection, moisture resistance and strong adhesive qualities.

Even though epoxy and hardeners face challenges from increasing raw material costs due to global economic concerns, they continue to be the preferred choice for paints and coatings used in industries such as wind energy, composites, construction, aerospace, electrical and electronics, adhesives, marine and protective coatings.

The global market for epoxy resins was valued at $7.0 billion in 2015 and about $7.5 billion in 2016 with a year-on-year growth rate of 6.6%. In addition, the market is expected to grow at a five-year compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3% from 2016 to 2021, reaching nearly $10.2 billion by the end of the forecast period.

More Info of Impact [email protected] https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/covid-19-analysis/11816