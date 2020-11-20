Energy-efficient Technologies Market Detailed Analysis 2022

The global markets for residential energy efficiency technologies reached nearly $89.4 billion in 2016. This market should reach $96.8 billion in 2017 and $124.2 billion in 2022, demonstrating a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.1% from 2017 to 2022.

Report Scope:

The scope of this investigation includes new construction and retrofits for major residential energy efficiency technology categories that are popular or gaining market share in regional or national level markets. Residential energy efficiency technologies help to reduce energy consumption within single family residences, as well as multiple family dwelling units including apartments, condominiums, and townhouses. Specific technology categories considered in this report comprise the individual technologies identified in the following table. Within this framework, market breakdowns are provided for the following categories as relevant to new residential building construction and retrofits, shown in the table. Estimated values used are based on manufacturers’ total revenues. Projected and forecasted revenue values are in constant U.S. dollars, unadjusted for inflation.

Report Includes:

– 50 data tables and 59 additional tables

– An overview of energy-efficient technologies for global residential markets

– Analyses of market trends, with data from 2016, estimates for 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2022

– Information on residential buildings, including single-family dwellings, as well as duplexes and residential complexes, including apartments and condominiums (multifamily dwellings)

– Details concerning various residential energy-efficiency technologies that are available, their applications, and a background section describing the importance of residential energy-efficiency technologies in terms of benefits to residential building owners and benefits to utilities and grid systems operators (the latter of which help to drive incentives)

– A high-level overview of industry activity within the residential energy-efficiency technologies market, based on available data

– A regional breakdown of the market into North American, European, and Asian markets

– Comprehensive company profiles of major players in the industry

Summary

Global markets for energy efficiency technologies are undergoing diverse pressures and drivers, that range from strong tailwinds to significant cost- and industry-based hurdles and challenges. Significant recent advancements in energy-efficient thermostats and other efficiency oriented home control and automation technologies, for example, are supporting increased interest by consumers. This has resulted in quickly increasing installation rates to date and associated market growth, with strong anticipated growth in the near- to mid-term. However, these technology-oriented segments still maintain considerable cost barriers that hinder more widespread market development, above current penetration levels that hover around 10% to 15% at best. Meanwhile, global markets for LED lighting are undergoing considerable change, where elevated supply continues to support lower prices. This trend is driving considerable innovation in the industry as manufacturers look to outpace competitors. At the same time, manufacturers are in a difficult position, because LED prices continue to drop as LEDs transition to an increasingly commodified product.

The heating and cooling segment, which here includes energy-efficient HVAC as well as tankless and heat pump water heaters, continues to develop incrementally toward higher efficiencies. These developments are spurred along largely by regulatory shifts requiring increased energy efficiency for these major household energy consumers. However, increasing market share of efficient water heaters threatens to disrupt conventional tank-based water heaters in select markets. Residential users are also becoming more accustomed to the idea of tankless systems, as technological improvements in tankless water heaters have allayed many of their concerns regarding reliability and temperature fluctuation.

Tankless manufacturers are also beginning to consider visual design as a key facet of their consumer marketing efforts. As a result, tankless water heaters are now available in an array of subdued colors, with increased attention to form factor. Building envelope, a key mainstay of residential energy efficiency, continues to grow in implementation and penetration globally, although markets remain stronger in regions with extreme or highly variable climates.

The following figure and table summarize global markets for residential energy efficiency technologies. As shown, global markets increased from $89.4 billion in 2016 to an estimated $96.8 billion in 2017. Markets will advance to $124.2 billion by 2022, for an overall compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.1%. Note, however, that many of the individual technologies considered in the full market report will grow at considerably higher or lower rates, in each of the three overarching categories shown in the summary table. Nonetheless, markets for heating and cooling will advance from REDACTED billion in 2017 to REDACTED, in 2022, at a CAGR of REDACTED. Differential growth rates in the building envelope

and lightingcategory shown below will combine to drive markets from $62.4 billion in 2017 to $72.2 billion in 2022, for a CAGR of 3.0%. Finally, rapidly advancing technologies in the energy-efficient residential controlsmarket, which includes efficient thermostats and home automation, will advance at a strong CAGR ofREDACTED, from REDACTED in 2017 to REDACTED in 2022. Individual technologies considered, withbreakdowns, in the full report include: Energy-efficient HVAC, Tankless Water Heaters, Heat PumpWater Heaters, LED lighting, Weather Barriers and Efficient Insulation, Low Emissivity Windows andWindow Barriers, Efficient Thermostats, and Smart Home Automation. Market breakdowns are alsopresented byglobal region (North America, Europe, and Asia), with additional breakdowns for select countries: United States, Canada, Germany, France, Great Britain, Italy, Rest of Europe, China, Japan,India, and Rest of Asia.

