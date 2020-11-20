Police and Law Enforcement Equipment Market by Trends, Key Players, Driver, Segmentation, Forecast to 2027

Police and law enforcement equipment is getting advanced day by day due to the need for geographical security. Advancement in technology increased the demand for non-lethal equipment, which is used to stopping vehicles or people and surveillance system like body worn camera for recording any interrogation is inducing the police and law enforcement equipment market growth. The increased investment in the defense sector is also boosting the market.

Police and Law Enforcement Equipment Market – key companies profiled:

3M Aeryon Labs Axon Enterprise B&T AG Digital Ally General Dynamics Heckler & Koch GmbH Lamperd Less Lethal Maverick Drone Systems Safariland LLC

Rise in adoption of the Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) for handling criminal quests, traffic investigation, fire investigation, search & rescue operations, and tactical operation is primarily driving the police and law enforcement equipment market. Also, the increase in communal violence, criminal activities, and civil unrest events is catalyzing the police and law enforcement equipment market. The growing awareness of the advanced police and law enforcement equipment amongst the developing countries is creating an opportunity for the police and law enforcement equipment market.

The global police and law enforcement equipment market is segmented on the basis of equipment type, weapon type, and personal protection equipment (PPE) type. Based on equipment type, the market is segmented as weapon system, detection and surveillance system, communication system, and personal protection equipment. On the basis of the weapon type the market is segmented into lethal and non- lethal. Based on personal protection equipment (PPE) type, the market is segmented as hand gun, batons, body armor, body-worn cameras, and others.

The reports cover key developments in the police and law enforcement equipment market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations.

These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from police and law enforcement equipment market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for police and law enforcement equipment in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the police and law enforcement equipment market.

