Remote Towers Market 2020 Global Analysis, Trends, Forecast up to 2027 – Frequentis Group, Harris, Leonardo, Lockheed Martin, Raytheon Company

Remote tower solutions provide an approach to air traffic control by digitizing and incorporating airport functions. It allows air base Air Traffic Control (ATC) or Flight Information Service (FIS) from a remote position to facilitate streaming in real time of the view and to maintain a level of operational safety. The remote towers market is anticipated to grow as there is a high demand for remote towers due to increasing air traffic at tier 1 airports.

Remote Towers Market – key companies profiled:

1. Frequentis Group

2. Harris

3. Indra Navia AS

4. Leonardo S. P. A

5. Lockheed Martin

6. Northrop Grumman

7. Raytheon Company

8. Saab AB

9. Searidge Technologies

10. Thales Group

Rapid increase in the number of airports due to the high demand for air transit, increased need for efficiency and safety are majorly driving the remote tower market. Remote tower is also a potential alternative to the construction of a new control tower when an airport expands and helps in cost savings.

Limited network infrastructure and the capacity issue of big airports due to fire, technical failure or a security issue hindering the Remote Tower market growth. However, modernization, digitalization, and overall growth of Air Traffic Management industry providing opportunities for the Remote Tower Market to grow.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Remote Towers market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The Remote Towers market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Answers that the report acknowledges:

Market size and growth rate during forecast period.

Key factors driving the Remote Towers Market.

Key market trends cracking up the growth of the Remote Towers Market.

Challenges to market growth.

Key vendors of Remote Towers Market.

Detailed SWOT analysis.

Opportunities and threats faces by the existing vendors in Global Remote Towers Market.

Trending factors influencing the market in the geographical regions.

Strategic initiatives focusing the leading vendors.

PEST analysis of the market in the five major regions.

