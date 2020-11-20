Plastic Container Industry Global Market Size, Growth, Trends, Share and Development Analysis and Forecast 2026

The Global Plastic Container Market is anticipated to gain momentum from their rising preference over the glass and metal containers. Also, plastic containers are easily available in the market. They are lighter in weight and cost-effective, unlike the substitute products. Fortune Business Insights™ published this information in a new report, titled, “Plastic Container Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Material (PET, PP, HDPE, LDPE, and Others), By Container Type (Bottle & Jars, Pails, Tubs, Cups & Bowls, and Others), By End-Use (Beverages, Food, Pharmaceuticals & Cosmetics, FMCG, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026.” The report further states that the plastic container market size was USD 51.89 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 77.45 billion by 2026, thereby exhibiting a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period.

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has halted the operations of several companies. Although at present, a few of them have started their manufacturing processes, there are still disruptions in the supply chains. Many healthcare organizations have entered a rat race to develop the first vaccine of coronavirus.

Drivers & Restraints-

Increasing Adoption in Food & Beverages Industry to Spur Growth

Plastic containers are available in relatively inflexible forms and shapes. They are experiencing very high demand from the food and beverage industry owing to their lightweight and high durability properties. These properties help in providing longer shelf lives and safety to food items. They also protect food and beverages from chemicals, direct sunlight, and moisture. In addition to this, these containers are considered to be very efficient for packaging to store and transport food as they are lightweight. The rising consumer expenditure on packaged goods, as well as the changing lifestyle of people would bolster the plastic container market growth in the coming years.

Segment-

PET Segment to Lead Backed by Rising Usage in Packaging of Food & Beverages

In terms of materials, the market is divided into low-density polyethylene (LDPE), high-density polyethylene (HDPE), polypropylene (PP), polyethylene terephthalate (PET), and others. Amongst these, the PET segment is expected to lead in the forthcoming years by generating the largest plastic container market share. This growth is attributable to their increasing usage in the packaging of food and beverages as they can prevent the products from dilute acids, alcohols, oils, gases, and water vapor.

Regional Analysis-

High Demand for Carbonated Drinks to Favor Growth in Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific held USD 23.61 billion revenue in 2018. The region would grow considerably in the future because of the major contributions of India and China. Both countries possess a well-established beverage industry, which, in turn, is likely to surge the demand for plastic bottles to preserve carbonated drinks and drinking water. These bottles are mainly created by using polyethylene terephthalate material. Also, the masses are spending hefty amounts on carbonated beverages. This would help in the growth of the market in this region.

In North America, the U.S. is considered to be the dominant country owing to the expansion of the pharmaceuticals and food industries. Rigid jars and plastic bottles are used extensively in the food industry to prevent leakages of food and beverages. Plastic containers are mainly used in the pharmaceutical industry on account of their high durability and lightweight nature. In Europe, the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) sector would propel the growth of the market. Numerous FMCG products, namely, cleaners and detergents are available in liquid forms and hence, require sturdy plastic containers.

Competitive Landscape-

Plastic Container Manufacturers:-

ALPLA

Alpha Packaging

Amcor

Plastipak Packaging

Graham Packaging

RPC

Berry Plastics

Greiner Packaging

Alpha Packaging

Zijiang

Visy

Zhongfu

Polycon Industries

KW Plastics

Boxmore Packaging

Silgan Holdings Incorporated

CKS Packaging Incorporated

Fortex-Fortiflex

Altium Packaging

Polytainers

Airlite Plastics

Reynolds Consumer Products

Consolidated Container Company

Other key players

