Anti-Counterfeiting Packaging Market Insights, Size, Share, Demand-Supply and Regional Outlook by Geographical Analysis 2020 to 2026

E-commerce platforms have become a breeding ground for counterfeiters to sell fake products to unsuspecting customers. A study conducted by a community media platform called Local Circles found that approximately 20% of the products sold on e-commerce sites are counterfeit. Widespread presence of such fake products across online marketplaces poses a grave threat not just to the well-being of consumer, but also to investments being made into these companies. In response, e-commerce giants such as Amazon and Alibaba are implementing advanced anti-counterfeiting measures to protect both consumers and investors, which are leading the anti-counterfeiting packaging market trends.

The Global Anti-Counterfeiting Packaging Market Size is projected to reach USD 189.9 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period. Rising menace of flagrant counterfeiting on e-commerce platforms is likely to emerge as the central growth driver for this market, according to the new Fortune Business Insights™ report, titled “Anti-Counterfeiting Packaging Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Technology (RFID, Holograms, Barcode, and Others), By End-Use (Food & Beverages, Healthcare & Pharmaceutical, Industrial & Automotive, Consumer Electronics, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026”.

The report on this market states that the market value stood at USD 104.5 billion in 2018. Besides this, the report shares the following information:

Diligent segmentation of the market and careful study of each segment;

Detailed evaluation of the factors driving and restraining the market;

Comprehensive research into the regional and competitive dynamics influencing the market; and

Precise computation of market values and figures.

Market Driver

Concerted Efforts to Tackle Counterfeiting to Boost the Market

Counterfeiting practices are running rampant across all the major sectors and industries around the world. These practices have gained firm ground in critical sectors and have the potential to cause serious, long-term damage to the health of consumers. For example, the World Health Organization estimates that roughly 10% of the pharmaceutical drugs and medicines sold in low- and middle-income countries are fake or substandard. This, and many such findings, has spurred governments into action. For instance, China came out with a law in early 2019 that holds sellers and e-commerce platforms jointly accountable for counterfeit products sold on such platforms.

List of Companies Covered in the Report:

MicroTag Temed Ltd.

BrandWatch Technologies

AlpVision

SICPA HOLDING SA.

Zebra Technologies Corporation

CCL Industries Inc.

Impinj, Inc.

Authentix.

Avery Dennison Corporation

SML Group

3M Company

Regional Analysis

North America to Hold Commanding Lead; Asia-Pacific to Showcase Remarkable Growth

With a market size of USD 37.28 billion in 2018, North America is slated to dominate the anti-counterfeiting packaging market share during the forecast period owing to extensive utilization of superior anti-counterfeiting packaging solutions. This is further propelled by the surging demand for packaged food and beverage products in the region, which is boding well for the market.

Asia-Pacific is expected to present plenty of lucrative opportunities on account of rapid economic growth in India and China. Moreover, private players and the government in China are focused on effectively tackling the high rate of counterfeiting in the country through policy and technology, thereby fueling this market. In Europe, stable demand for consumer electronics will mainly drive the growth of the market.

Competitive Landscape

Launch of Novel Solutions to Animate Competitive Fervor among Players

Incorporation of advanced, intelligent technologies in the e-commerce industry has paved the way for key players in this market to innovate and come out with next-gen solutions, as per the anti-counterfeiting packaging market report. As a result, some of the top companies are focusing on launching new products to entrench their market position, while some are acquiring businesses to expand their portfolio.

