Unmanned Underwater Vehicle (UUV) Market 2020: Potential Growth, Challenges, and Top Companies

The unmanned underwater vehicle market accounted to US$ 2.64 Bn in 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period 2018 – 2025, to account to US$ 3.99 Bn by 2025.

The most prominent region in the unmanned underwater vehicle market accounted for North America, pertaining to large number of manufacturers, and suppliers in the region. Moreover, software companies are also enhancing the capabilities of the vehicles by introducing advanced software. In addition, the US Defense authority is continuously investing significant amounts in research and developments, resulting in advanced technology, which in turn is increasing the demand for such unmanned marine systems among US Navy as well as international naval forces. The continuous rise in defense spending towards advanced technologies is driving the unmanned underwater vehicle market. The OEMS operating in unmanned underwater vehicle market are also acquiring contracts from various commercial sectors across the globe to deploy unmanned marine systems in applications such as oil & gas exploration, environmental monitoring, hydrographic and oceanographic among others. Along with these factors, the significant rise in hydrographic and oceanographic studies in the developed countries and developing economies are bolstering the unmanned underwater vehicle market in North America region. On the other hand, countries in Asia Pacific region such as China, Japan, South Korea, and India among others are constantly spending substantial amounts in development and procurement of advanced unmanned underwater vehicles, which is facilitating in growth of unmanned underwater vehicle market. The defense sector in unmanned underwater vehicle market captured the majority of market in Asia Pacific, while the unmanned marine robots are gaining prominence in the commercial sectors of Asia Pacific region, leading the unmanned underwater vehicle market to expand in Asia Pacific at a prime rate over the years.

Companies Profiled in this report includes:

Kongsberg Gruppen Teledyne Technologies Inc. Lockheed Martin Corporation Saab AB L3 Technologies Inc. SubSea 7 Atlas Elektronik GmbH International Submarine Engineering Ltd. ECA Group Gabri S.R.L

The report has been curated after observing and studying various factors that determine regional growth such as economic, environmental, social, technological, and political status of the particular region. Analysts have studied the data of revenue, production, and manufacturers of each region. This section analyses region-wise revenue and volume for the forecast period of 2019 to 2027. These analyses will help the reader to understand the potential worth of investment in a particular region.

Unmanned Underwater Vehicle (UUV) Market: Competitive Landscape

This section of the report identifies various key manufacturers of the market. It helps the reader understand the strategies and collaborations that players are focusing on combat competition in the market. The comprehensive report provides a significant microscopic look at the market. The reader can identify the footprints of the manufacturers by knowing about the revenue of manufacturers, during the forecast period of 2019 to 2027.

