Ceramic Sanitary Ware Market Outlook and Opportunities in Grooming Regions

Market Scenario

Global Ceramic Sanitary Ware Market is expected to reach USD 77.75 Billion by 2024 from USD 37.62 Billion in 2016 at a CAGR of 9.5%.

Government initiatives to improve sanitation is the major factor driving the global market. Rising rapid urbanization and increased disposable income will boost the ceramic sanitary ware market. Improved standard of living in the urban regions is also boosting the market. Slow growth in the residential real estate sector may hinder the ceramic sanitary ware market growth.

Global Ceramic Sanitary Ware Market

Wash basins, toilet sinks/water closets, cisterns, urinals and others are type segment of ceramic sanitary ware market. Toilet sinks/water closets holds major share owing to government initiatives to improve sanitation and hygiene in emerging countries for different types of sanitary ware products.

Based on technology, ceramic sanitary ware market has been segmented into slip casting, tape casting, pressure casting and isostatic casting. Slip casting is expected to grow at a high CAGR during the forecast period. Commercial segment is leading the market among application segment.

Geographically, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America. Asia-Pacific is expected to be one of the largest markets for ceramic sanitary ware market during the forecast period. This is due to large infrastructural developments in the Asia Pacific region that is further contribute to the rising demand for ceramic sanitary ware products in this region.

Scope of the report:

Ceramic Sanitary Ware Market, by Type:

• Toilet Sinks/Water Closets

• Wash Basins

• Cisterns

• Urinals

• Others

Ceramic Sanitary Ware Market, by Technology:

• Slip Casting

• Tape Casting

• Pressure Casting

• Isostatic Casting

Ceramic Sanitary Ware Market, by Application:

• Commercial

• Residential

Ceramic Sanitary Ware Market, by Geography:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Key Players Analysed in the Report:

• Roca Group (Spain)

• Toto Inc. (Japan)

• LIXIL Corporation (Japan)

• Geberit Group (Switzerland)

• Rak Ceramics (UAE)

• HSIL (India)

• Duravit AG (Germany)

• Villeroy & Boch (Germany)

• Ideal Standard International S.A. (Luxembourg)

• Duratex S.A. (Brazil)