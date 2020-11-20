Wound Biologics Market : Upcoming Trends, Incredible Possibilities, Business Opportunities and Regional Outlook

Overview: Wound care products are mainly intended for safeguarding timely wound healing and active control of infection. There are many wound products accessible in the market, from over-the-counter to prescription products. Maximum wound care products are topical and are permitted as medical devices, but a few products such as biologics are scrutinized under strict regulatory guidelines. The wound biologics market is very unified at present, with the US, Europe, and Japan collectively accounting for a significant share of the product sales. The principal variables are the regulatory trails essential for obtaining marketing approval, with the US regulatory necessities being very different when compared to most of the other nations. Furthermore, the standard of care fluctuates significantly between industrialized and emerging countries, making it tougher to conduct sufficiently precise clinical trials in a global setting.

Skin substitutes, growth factors, and enzyme-based products are the major types of biologics in the market. Nearly half of the skin substitute market is dominated by the major players in the market. Organogenesis, Molnlycke, and Smith & Nephew are the major players in this segment.

The growth of the market is driven by an increase in aging population, increasing number of people suffering from diabetes, growing acceptance of innovative technologies for complex wound treatment, and rising incidence of chronic wounds. However, the complex regulatory process and the high cost of biologic wound care are hampering the market growth.

Market Analysis: The “Global Wound Biologics Market” is estimated to witness a CAGR of 12.3% during the forecast period 2017–2023. The market is analyzed based on four segments – products, applications, end-users, and regions.

Regional Analysis: The regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World (ROW). North America accounts for the largest share of the global wound biologics market, followed by Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World. Nearly half of the market is occupied by North America, with the US being the major contributor to the market growth. In the US, Organogenesis and MiMedx hold nearly half of the skin substitutes market. However, Europe is close to North America with many companies developing advanced technology products. In Germany, Organogenesis and Integra Life Science hold a significant share of the skin substitutes market.

Product Analysis: Skin substitutes, growth factors, and enzyme-based products are the types of wound closure biologics in the market. Skin substitutes is the major segment of the market. MiMedx, Organogenesis, and Smith and Nephew are the key players in the skin substitute market. MiMedx increased its market share from 24.9% in 2015 to 31% in 2016 in the advanced skin substitute market.

Application Analysis: The applications of the wound biologics include chronic wound and acute wound. Acute wound comprises traumatic wound and surgical wound. As the ratio of the surgical wound is higher in comparison with other wound types, the acute wound closure was the major shareholder of the market in 2017. However, the chronic wound is increasing the burden of healthcare expenditure globally. This has increased the demand for innovative products for the treatment, which is expected to experience the fastest growth rate during the forecast period.

Key Players: Organogenesis, Smith & Nephew, MiMedx, and Integra Life Science are the key players in the market. The other prominent players in the market include Pinnacle Transplant, Osiris, Molyncke Health Care, Soluble Systems, Applied Biologics, and Skye Medical.

Competitive Analysis: Many players are using various strategies such as new product launches, clinical trials, market initiatives, high expense on R&D, agreements, joint ventures, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. In January 2018, Alliqua BioMedical, Inc. entered a definitive agreement with Celularity, Inc. to acquire all the assets and rights of the company’s advanced biologic wound care business. This added Biovance Amniotic Membrane Allograft, Interfyl Human Connective Tissue Matrix, UltraMist Therapy System, and other therapeutic products to Alliqua’s portfolio. In January 2016, Human Regenerative Technologies, LLC initiated the building process of its new state-of-the-art amniotic and placental tissue matrix research, development, and processing facility worth $12 million in California, US.

Benefits: The report provides complete details about the usage and adoption rate of wound biologics in various therapeutic verticals and regions. With that, key stakeholders can know about the major trends, drivers, investments, and vertical player’s initiatives. Moreover, the report provides details about the major challenges that are going to impact on the market growth. Additionally, the report gives the complete details about the key business opportunities to key stakeholders to expand their business and capture the revenue in the specific verticals to analyze before investing or expanding the business in this market

