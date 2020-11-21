PET Plastic Kegs Market: Study provides in-depth analysis of market along with the current trends and future estimations (2020 – 2025)

The PET Plastic Kegs Market report provides study at global and regional level to provide comprehensive value market analysis for the years (2017 & 2018 – Historic Years, 2019 – Base Year and 2020-2027 Forecast Period). The PET Plastic Kegs Market research report is a wide-ranging study of current trends, market growth drivers, and restraints. Each market segment is broadly analyzed at a powdered level by region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South& Central America) to provide thorough information on the global and regional level.

A PET Plastic Keg is a small barrel, which is used for storing beer, wine, cider and soft drinks etc. The major capacity is 20L and 30L PET keg in the market.

Of the major players of PET Keg, Patlite Corporation accounted for 17.95 % of the Global PET Keg sales volume market share in 2017. Other players accounted for 17.54%, 14.82%, including Lightweight Containers BV and Dispack Projects NV.

The global PET Plastic Kegs market size is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2026, from US$ XX million in 2020, at a CAGR of XX% during 2021-2026.

The research provides answers to the following key questions:

What is the estimated growth rate of the market for the forecast period 2020–2027? What will be the market size during the estimated period?

What are the key driving forces responsible for shaping the fate of the PET Plastic Kegs market during the forecast period?

Who are the major market vendors and what are the winning strategies that have helped them occupy a strong foothold in the PET Plastic Kegs market?

What are the prominent market trends influencing the development of the PET Plastic Kegs market across different regions?

What are the major threats and challenges likely to act as a barrier in the growth of the PET Plastic Kegs market?

What are the major opportunities the market leaders can rely on to gain success and profitability?

This report includes the following manufacturers:

Lightweight Containers BV

Petainer

Dispack Projects NV

Rehrig Pacific Company

PolyKeg S.r.l.

SCHÃÆÃ¢â¬Å¾FER Container Systems

KEG Exchange Group Sp. z o.o

Segment by Type

20L

30L