Aircraft Wire and Cable – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Aircraft Wire and Cable Market is expected to reach $1,488.42 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR 7.9% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Aircraft Wire and Cable Market include A.E. Petsche, Ametek, Amphenol, Arrow Electronics Inc, Carlisle Companies, Collins Aerospace, Leviton, Lexco Cable Manufacturers, Nexans, Pic Wire & Cable, Radiall, Rockwell Collins, TE Connectivity, The Angelus Corporation and W.L. Gore & Associates.

Some of the factors such as modernization of existing aircraft and increase in demand for more electric aircraft & glass cockpit system are the major factors driving the market growth. However, backlog in aircraft deliveries and imperative need for wireless technologies & reduced wires are restraining the market growth. Moreover, emergence of new aircraft manufacturers in the Asia Pacific region would provide ample opportunities for the market growth.

Aircraft wire & cables are flexible, thin and extremely tough cables fabricated through numerous metals such as copper alloys, stainless steel alloys etc, giving the cable a good blend of flexibility and strength. The aircraft cable is strong enough to secure an airplane in place. Aircraft cables and wires are usually used for securing and controlling aircraft during shipping or transport.

Based on fit, the linefit segment is likely to have a huge demand due to the increase in aircraft orders as well as deliveries, economic growth across regions, and an increase in air passenger traffic.

By geography, North America is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to the presence of major aircraft manufacturers, such as Boeing (US) and Bombardier (Canada). These companies have significant new aircraft orders, which are expected to drive the market in the region.

Fits Covered:

• Replacement

• Linefit

Types Covered:

• Aircraft Harness

• Aircraft Cable

• Aircraft Wire

Conductor Material Types Covered:

• Stainless Steel Alloys

• Copper Alloys

• Aluminium Alloys

• Other Conductor Material Types (Nickel)

Insulation Material Types Covered:

• Polypropylene

• Cross-Linked Polyethylene (XLPE)

• Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU)

• Polyphenylene Ether (PPE)

Aircraft Types Covered:

• Military Aircraft

• Civil Aircraft

Applications Covered:

• Ammunition Handling System

• Auxillary Systems

• Avionics

• Chassis

• Data Transfer

• Flight Control Systems

• Lighting

• Power Transfer

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

