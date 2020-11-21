Blockchain in Retail Market Size and Forecast 2025

Overview of the Blockchain in Retail Market

Infoholic’s market research report predicts that the global blockchain in retail market will grow at a CAGR of more than 65% during the forecast period. Blockchain applications for the retailers are made on permissioned ledgers which are controlled by some actors or miners, which enhances security and traceability. The market is expected to grow as several IT players as well as start-ups have initiated the promising pilot projects. For example Nestle, a food retail giant in July 2019 announced that it would pilot the open blockchain technology for tracking its products along the supply chain. Walmart is testing the blockchain application to provide traceability for “farm to fork” and to improve transparency, efficiency, and food safety.

Retail industry is transforming continuously and is becoming more personalized by offering product recommendations and frictionless customer shopping experience. Customers today demand for more personalized shopping experience and faster transaction times, which is fueling the adoption of advanced technologies in the retail industry. Blockchain technology is supporting retail and e-commerce sector by offering more security, visibility and enhanced supply chain transparency. For enhancing the business models and store fulfillment, many retailers are adopting blockchain technology. Retailers are also taking initiatives to integrate cryptocurrencies into their operations. Rakuten, a Japan-based online retailer accepts bitcoin payments and is planning to introduce Rakuten Coin, a new cryptocurrency that will support the company’s loyalty services.

According to the blockchain in retail industry analysis, North America accounted for the largest share of the global blockchain in retail market in 2018. Retailers in North America are leveraging the blockchain technology for optimizing their consumer spending and effectively allocating the inventories. High presence of retailers such as Walmart, Kroger, The Home Depot, Target Corporation, CVS Health, Walgreens Boots Alliance, and Lowe’s Companies in this region, which are focusing towards adoption of blockchain is one of the major factor leading to the growth of the market in North America. The Asia Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest growth rate due to increased investments in blockchain-based start-ups.

Blockchain in Retail Market Competitive Analysis and Key Vendors

The report covers and analyzes the global blockchain in retail market. Major vendors across different verticals are planning for high investments in this market and as a result, the blockchain in retail market is expected to grow at an impressive rate in the coming years. The key players in this market are adopting various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, collaborations & partnerships, joint ventures, and few other strategies to be in the strong position in the market.

Few of the Key Vendors in the Blockchain in Retail Market: