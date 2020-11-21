G-Protein Coupled Receptor (GPCR) Targeting Market Size 2020 : Top Manufacturers, Industry Share, Regional Analysis, Types and Applications and Forecasts to 2024 with Top Countries Data

A Recent report on “G-Protein Coupled Receptor (GPCR) Targeting Market” provides a detailed analysis on the industry size, revenue forecasts and geographical landscape pertaining to this business space. Additionally, the report highlights primary obstacles and latest growth trends accepted by key players that form a part of the competitive spectrum of this business. It also provides key analysis on the market status of the G-Protein Coupled Receptor (GPCR) Targeting manufacturers with best facts and figures, meaning, definition, SWOT analysis, expert opinions and the latest developments across the globe. The Report also calculate the market size, G-Protein Coupled Receptor (GPCR) Targeting Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share, cost structure and growth rate. The report considers the revenue generated from the sales of This Report and technologies by various application segments.

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

Short Description About G-Protein Coupled Receptor (GPCR) Targeting Market:

G protein–coupled receptors (GPCRs) which are also known as seven-transmembrane domain receptors, 7TM receptors, heptahelical receptors, serpentine receptor, and G protein–linked receptors (GPLR), constitute a large protein family of receptors that detect molecules outside the cell and activate internal signal transduction pathways and, ultimately, cellular responses. Coupling with G proteins, they are called seven-transmembrane receptors because they pass through the cell membrane seven times.

The research covers the current G-Protein Coupled Receptor (GPCR) Targeting market size of the market and its growth rates based on 5-year records with company outline of Key players/manufacturers:

Thermo Fisher Scientific

PerkinElmer

Merck

BD Biosciences

Molecular Devices

Promega

Qiagen

Abcam

Corning

Cisbio

Discoverx

In the next five years, the GACR of GPCR Tools is about 3.6%, and the revenue in the 2022 is about 1760 M USD. GPCRs market comprises assays and kits that aid in drug discovery and development. GPCRs is a large family of cell surface receptors that respond to a diverse range of external stimulus and play a major role in modern pharmacology due to their significant function in cell communication. More than 40% of the drugs available in the global market target GPCRs and most of the drugs that are currently under clinical and preclinical studies target this highly studied receptor protein. The classification of GPCR Tools includes GPCR Consumables and GPCR Equipment, and the proportion of GPCR Consumables in 2016 is about 70% and the proportion is increasing trend from 2012 to 2016. In terms of therapeutic areas, the market has been segmented into: Oncology, cardiovascular system, central nervous system (CNS), etc. Oncology was the largest segment of the global GPCRs market in 2016 and the proportion in 2016 is 50%. North America is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 49% in 2016. Following North America, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 30.4%. Market competition is intense. Thermo Fisher Scientific, PerkinElmer, Merck, BD, etc. are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; with the development of society and the changing of consumer demand, there will be more companies enter this industry. The worldwide market for G-Protein Coupled Receptor (GPCR) Targeting is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.5% over the next five years, will reach 91 million US$ in 2024, from 79 million US$ in 2019, according to a New Research study. This report focuses on the G-Protein Coupled Receptor (GPCR) Targeting in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Oncology

Cardiovascular System

Central Nervous System

Other Major Applications are as follows:

GPCR Consumables