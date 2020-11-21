Networks Automation Market Exhibits a Stunning Growth Potentials |Cisco, Juniper Networks, IBM

Latest Research Study on Networks Automation Market published by AMA, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope.Networks Automation Market research report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services.The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors, Challenges and Current Scenario Analysis of the Networks Automation. Demand from top notch companies and government agencies is expected to rise as they seek more information on COVID-19. Check Demand Determinants section for more information.

Players Includes:

Cisco (United States), Juniper Networks (United States), IBM (United States), Micro Focus (United Kingdom), NetBrain Technologies (United States), SolarWinds (United States), Riverbed Technology (United States), BMC Software (United States), Apstra (United States) and BlueCat (Canada)

The increase in the adoption of automation technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning, which enables enterprises to enhance troubleshooting of the network issues through real-time data monitoring will help to boost the global Networks Automation market in the forecasted period. Network automation is the process of automating the configuration, management, testing, deployment, and operations of physical and virtual devices within a network.

Market Trend

The rise in the Adoption of Virtual and Software-Defined Networking Infrastructure

Network Downtime Caused Through Human Errors

Market Drivers

Critical Need for Network Bandwidth Management and Visibility in Network

Growing Adoption of Smart Connected Devices

Opportunities

Adoption of Advanced Networking Solutions Among SMEs

Investments in R&D and the Emergence of Innovative Automation Solutions

Restraints

Open-Source Automation Solutions Hampering the Demand for Commercial Solutions

Challenges

Lack of Awareness Among Network Administrators

Market size by Revenue is expected to grow xx% in 2020 alone as demand is anticipated to be moderately affected by the outbreak of COVID-19. The downstream companies contend with restricted profit from falling consumer confidence, demand for industry products is expected to slow.



The Global IoT in Education Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

Type (Local Area Network, Wide Area Network, Data Center Networks, Cloud Networks, Wireless Networks), Application (Manufacturing, Telecom & IT, Healthcare, Energy & Utilities, BFSI, Retail, Others), Deployment Mode (On-premise, Cloud), Network Infrastructure (Physical Network, Virtual Network, Hybrid Network), Component (Software (Intent-based Networking, SD WAN, Data Centre Networks), Service (Professional Services, Managed Services))

Finally, Networks Automation Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies in their decision framework.

