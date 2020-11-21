Global Medical Simulation Market Analysis 2020 : Booming Strategies of Top Companies, Progression Status and Business Trends to 2024 with Top Countries Data

Global “Medical Simulation Market” By Product, Type, Application, End User, Geography, Recent Developments, Company Profiles – Forecast to 2024 recently released by 360 Research Reports explores a detailed analysis of the market based on various segmentations. The global Medical Simulation market is fragmented in terms of different aspects such as market’s competitive landscape, industry trends, market size and share, key players, regional breakdown, types and applications. The research report offers in-depth knowledge on several fields on the market globally. The report provides an analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and offers information on the products offered by various leading companies to help clients improve their revenue shares in the market.

Medical simulation is the modern day methodology for training healthcare professionals through the use of advanced educational technology. Simply put, medical simulation is the experiential learning every healthcare professional will need, but cannot always engage in during real-life patient care. Medical simulation has also been called healthcare simulation, simulation in healthcare, patient simulation, nursing simulation, surgical simulation and clinical simulation.

Laerdal Medical

CAE Healthcare

Simbionix

Surgical Science

Simulaids

Kyoto Kagaku

Gaumard Scientific

Mentice

Limbs & Things

Simulab

Tellyes

Shanghai Honglian

Yimo Keji

Shanghai Kangren

Shanghai Yilian

Shanghai Boyou

Shanghai Zhineng

Shanghai Bezer

Shanghai Yikang

The medical simulation industry concentration is not high; top ten manufacturers took up about 55% of the global market, and high-end products mainly from America and European. In the world wide, giant manufactures mainly distribute in North America and Europe. North America has a long history and unshakable status in this industry, like Simulaids and Gaumard Scientific, both have perfect products, the CAE Healthcare has become a global leader since it acquired METI in 2011. In Europe, Laerdal Medical leads the technology development and market. The Chinese manufacturers are manly in Shanghai, Beijing and Tianjin. Medical simulation industry is closely to be mature these years, and the consumption growth rate will show a smooth curve in the next few years. The average product prices has a slow downward trend with the rate of 2.8%-4.3% in recent years, and it will maintain in near future. North America is the largest market of medical simulation, with the share of about 40% in the past five years, flowed by Europe (About 25%). There are mainly low-end products in chinese market, the production value is only 8% of the world, while the production is about 15%. The chinese product price is nearly 1/2 of the global average price.

Application I

Application II Major Applications are as follows:

Patient

Sutgical

Endovascular

Ultrasound

Dental

Eye