Global Sprinkler Systems Market 2020 : Key Trends, Growth Analysis by Top Countries Data and Forecast to 2024 with Top Key Players

Short Description About Sprinkler Systems Market:

Sprinkler systems are widely used with a view to combat increasing water stress across the globe, by efficient water management. The high returns on investment obtained by the producers, coupled with the low labor force associated with these systems increases its adoption in the agricultural sector.

Jain Irrigation

Netafim

The TORO company

Nelson Irrigation

This report focuses on the Sprinkler Systems in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. The rising scarcity of water is the primary driver for the growth of the market. Demographic changes due to industrialization and rapid urbanization have resulted in unsustainable economic practices and degradation of natural resources. These factors have led to many problems across the globe, one of them being the shortage of water. The growing need for water coupled with significant water management issues is making water an expensive resource, forcing governments in various regions to put regulations on consumption of water. North America dominated the global sprinkler systems market and accounted for a market share of over 43%, with the US being one of the largest contributors in this region. The landscaping of yards and outdoor spaces to provide aesthetic appeal to commercial and residential spaces for official as well as recreational activities has gained considerable momentum in the US. This will further drive the sprinkler system market in North America. The worldwide market for Sprinkler Systems is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2020

Controllers

Sensors

Valves

Flow Meters

Others Major Applications are as follows:

Commercial

Industrial