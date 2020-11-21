Global Calcined Alumina Market 2020 Industry Growth, Top Players, Segmentation Analysis by Top Countries Data and Forecast to 2024

Global “Calcined Alumina Market” – Market Attractiveness, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2024″ comes as one of the hard-to-find market data report published by 360 Research Reports, a leading market analysis source. This new research document examines economic trends, industry development, industry structure, supply and demand, investment environment, industry capacity, marketing channels and leading industry participants. The Calcined Alumina market is stimulated by the successive hikes of industrial output, consumer consumption, imports & exports, and capital investment. Historical data and long-term forecasts through 2020 and 2024 are the important part of this research document.

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

Calcined alumina is an alpha-alumina produced to consistently achieve the chemical purity and crystal structure necessary to meet individual ceramic application needs.

Almatis

Alteo

Huber Corporation

Nippon Light Metal Company

Ltd.

Showa Denko

ICA

Sumitomo-chem

Nabaltec

Motim

Hindalco

Nalco

CHALCO

Jingang

Shandong Lubei Thalassophile

Lituo

Kaiou Scope of the Calcined Alumina Market Report: This report focuses on the Calcined Alumina in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.Bauxite is the main raw material. Calcined Alumina are often applied in refractory materials and ceramics, of which refractory materials industry occupy the largest share.The production of Calcined Alumina increased from 2517.4 K MT in 2012 to 2984 MT in 2020, with a CARG of 4.31 %.The manufacturers are concentrated in China, USA, Japan and Europe. Europe is the largest production region in the world, which occupied 29.37% share in 2016. The manufacture shares of China, USA and Europe were 20.37%, 13.88% and 18.74%.The leading manufacturers are Almatis, Alteo, Huber Corporation, Nippon Light Metal Company, Ltd., Showa Denko, ICA and CHALCO. Almatis is the largest manufacturer in the global market, which production reached 557 K MT in 2016.The industry has a high industry and the top five accounted for 46% in 2016.The consumption shares of China, USA, Europe and Japan were 22.31%, 15.74%, 24.30% and 17.04%. Europe is the main export region in 2016.The global average price and profit margin was at about 604.2 /MT and 27.79% in 2016.The world Calcined Alumina production market will still have a certain amount of growth owing to the increasing of demand. The market in developed countries will have some growth and the market in developing countries will have a faster growth rate. The world Calcined Alumina production will increase at a growth rate of about 4.4%. The main consumption region will be in China, USA, Europe and Japan.The worldwide market for Calcined Alumina is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.3% over the next five years, will reach 2310 million US$ in 2023, from 1900 million US$ in 2020, According to a New Research study. Get a Sample Copy of the Report : Calcined Alumina Market 2020 Report further studies the market development status and future Calcined Alumina Market trend across the world. Also, it splits Calcined Alumina market Segmentation by Type and by Applications to fully and deeply research and reveal market profile and prospects. Major Classifications are as follows:

Purity≥99%

93%‰¤Purity‰¤99%

Purity‰¤93% Major Applications are as follows:

Refractory Materials