Honeycomb Core Materials Market by Technology, Application & Geography Analysis & Forecast to 2024 with Top Countries Data

Honeycomb core materials are commonly used in the aerospace and defense industries. A honeycomb core consists of identical hexagon-shaped cells. Based on type, these core materials are classified into aluminum, aramid, thermoplastic, fiberglass, carbon, and other metallic cores. The honeycomb core materials are lightweight and exhibit excellent strength, stiffness, compression, and shear strength.

Argosy International

Carbon -Core

EconCore

Euro-Composites

Hexcel

Plascore

Honicel

Packaging Corporation of America (PCA)

Grigeo

Cartoflex

Koninklijke Ten Cate

Advanced Honeycomb Technologies (AHT)

Honeycomb Cellpack

Corex Honeycomb

Based on type, the paper segment is expected to lead the honeycomb core materials market in terms of volume, during the forecast period. Nomex honeycombs are also increasingly used in aerospace & defense, transportation, sporting goods, and other applications. The Nomex aerospace grade honeycombs are used in cargo linings, helicopter blades, fuselage components, aircraft flooring, radomes, antennas, and so on. They are exceptional core materials for sandwich structures and are efficient energy absorbers, making them ideal for automotive heat shield and other high-temperature applications. Based on end-use industry, the packaging segment is estimated to lead the honeycomb core materials market in 2018 in terms of value and volume. The growth of this end-use industry segment can be attributed to the increased demand for paper honeycomb core materials to protect household & industrial appliances, equipment, and other fragile & delicate products against external effects during transportation. Honeycomb core materials are not only strong and durable, but they also offer cushioning and rigidity, thus providing superior protection. Major Classifications are as follows:

Aluminum

Paper

Nomex

Thermoplastic

Others Major Applications are as follows:

Packaging

Aerospace & Defense

Construction & infrastructure

Transportation