Screw Fasteners Market Size 2020 : Top Manufacturers, Industry Share, Regional Analysis, Types and Applications and Forecasts to 2024 with Top Countries Data

A screw is a type of fastener, typically made of metal, and characterized by a helical ridge, known as a male thread (external thread) or just thread. A screw is an inclined plane wrapped around a nail. Some screw threads are designed to mate with a complementary thread, known as a female thread (internal thread), often in the form of a nut or an object that has the internal thread formed into it. Other screw threads are designed to cut a helical groove in a softer material as the screw is inserted. A screw will usually have a head on one end that contains a specially formed shape that allows it to be turned, or driven, with a tool.

Fastenal

KAMAX

Acument Global Technologies

Dokka Fasteners

Arconic (Alcoa)

Gem-Year

Infasco

Marmon

Stanley Black & Decker

Nucor Fastener

CISER

LISI Group

Sundram Fasteners

TR Fastenings

Shanghai Tianbao Fastener Manufacturing

Cooper & Turner

Ganter

XINXING FASTENERS

ATF

Oglaend System

Nitto Seiko Co.

Ltd.

Penn Engineering

Market competition is intense. With the development of society and the changing of consumer demand, the Screw Fasteners industry will be more and more popular in the future.The worldwide market for Screw Fasteners is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.1% over the next five years, will reach 51800 million US$ in 2023, from 44400 million US$ in 2020, According to a New Research study.

Major Classifications are as follows:

External Thread Fasteners

Internal Threaded Fasteners Major Applications are as follows:

Automotive

Machinery

Construction

MRO